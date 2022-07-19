Kristin Quinn Says She’s the only “selling Sunset” Star Who “Understood the Assignment” to Create a Drama

Mandatory note: Photo by Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (12942987j) Christine Quinn visits the Empire State Building to promote her new book “How to Become a Boss, a Bitch.” Christine Quinn visits the Empire State Building, New York, USA. May 16, 2022 Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

A master of his craft. Kristin Quinn often finds herself at the center of the drama “Sunset Sales”—and she thinks it’s because she’s the only person doing her job.

“I feel like I was the only one who understood the assignment,” the 33—year-old Netflix character told The New York Times in an interview published Friday, July 15. “I was the only one who said, ‘Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.’

The Texas native also claimed that “Sunset Sale” is “greedily scripted,” despite being classified as a reality show. “There’s no doubt about it,” she told the publication.

The real estate agent has previously criticized the Netflix hit for allegedly using “fake storylines” and misleading episode editing. Earlier this year, she claimed that the bribery plot shown in season 5 was completely fabricated for the show.

“Bless their hearts for trying [to make a big deal out of it],” she told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “But no, it absolutely didn’t happen. …I watched the show and was shocked. I was absolutely shocked.”

In one of the episodes, Emma Hernan stated that the author of the book “How to become a bitch boss” instead offered one of his clients $5,000 to work with her. Kristin denied the accusation in a confessional interview, telling the cameras: “There is absolutely no truth in this. I do not know why Emma is trying to make me look bad again, stir up the pot and invent lies about me.”

The reality TV star and the 31-year-old founder of Emma Leigh & Co. had previously quarreled in season 4 when Kristin claimed that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her with a partner in the film. Emma denied the accusations, claiming that Kristina and the ex in question, Peter Cornell, had already broken up when she started dating him.

In her book, Kristina also criticized her colleagues on the set for speculating about whether she really gave birth to her son Christian, who is now 14 months old. The broker shares the baby with her husband Christian Richard.

“I was completely overwhelmed by all the negativity that people threw at me when my tummy didn’t look the way they thought,” she wrote. “The clash of hormones left me with an unpleasant case of postpartum depression, which was only aggravated by almost every post in the Daily Mail, which said that I faked my pregnancy and hired a surrogate mother. Let’s talk about twisting the damn knife.

Kristin has since left the Oppenheim Group to open her own firm, RealOpen. She previously told us that she still plans to participate in season 6 of Selling Sunset, but told the Times that she is now unsure if she will return. “Hulu, call me,” she joked.

Fans assumed that Kristina was fired after she left the firm, but she told us that this was not true. “It was my decision to leave,” she explained in May. “My husband and I worked in this company for a year and a half.”