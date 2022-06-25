Kristin Cavallari’s Sons Give Her Hilarious Dating Tips After Jay Cutler Broke Up: “Dating Someone Older”

Kristin Cavallari Judy Eddy/Startraks

A helping hand! While Kristin Cavallari leads the only divorce scene with Jay Cutler, her children are by her side.

Everything Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Said about Resuming a Relationship

“I get dating advice from my boys,” the 35—year-old founder of Uncommon James said in a series of Instagram Story videos posted Thursday, June 23, referring to sons Camden, 9, and Jackson, 8, with whom she shares a former quarterback, 39. “Jackson just said I need to date someone older.”

The Hills graduate, who also has a 6-year-old daughter, Sailor and Cutler, hid her sons’ faces from the camera, covering them with smiling emoticons.

“Older, much older,” Jackson jokingly told his mom about what she should look for in a partner. “The youth has gone mad.”

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Dirty Split: Everything We Know

After Camden and Jackson gave Cavallari helpful dating suggestions, they noted that she should generally “put on the best lipstick.”

“Boys hate my orange lips. Maybe that’s the problem,” the Very Cavallari graduate said in her video on Thursday. “I’m wearing orange lipstick today.”

Cavallari and Cutler, who married in June 2013, announced their divorce in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“It is with great sadness that after 10 years of living together we have come to a loving decision to divorce,” the exes wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. “We have nothing but love and respect for each other, and we are deeply grateful for the years we have lived, the memories and the children we are so proud of. It’s just a situation where two people break up. We ask everyone to respect our privacy while we go through this difficult time in our family.”

During their breakup, the Laguna Beach graduate spoke candidly about her recovery process and moving on.

“During my divorce, I was thinking a lot and really looking inside myself,” Cavallari told Nikki Bella and Brie Bella on the April issue of their podcast, “The Bellas.” “And I really just focused on myself and made sure I worked through everything with my ex and really closed this chapter.”

The sweetest moments of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler with their three children: A Family Album

At the time, she continued, “I feel like I’ve grown the most in the last two years because I’ve essentially been alone. However, I haven’t met for the last year. I mean, I went on a couple of dates, but, like, nothing serious.”

Cavallari was briefly involved with Chase Rice and Jeff Dye before things went awry, but that doesn’t mean she refused to find love again.

“To be honest, it took me the last 2 years to work on some hard things. I’ve met a little here and there, but not seriously with anyone,” the reality TV graduate wrote on Instagram Stories in April, noting that she was looking for someone who would become her “rock” in life. “I’m finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship. …Let’s put it this way: when you can finally close the chapter completely, it’s amazing that you’ll start attracting.”

She added: “I still really believe in marriage, and I’ve had a huge growth over the last 2 years, so I’ll be entering into a new relationship as another person who really seduces me.”