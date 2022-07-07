Kristin Cavallari staged a mock wedding with Tyler Cameron 2 years after breaking up with Jay Cutler

The perfect day for a wedding? Kristin Cavallari’s new campaign “Unusual James” is dedicated to finding love with Tyler Cameron — from a casual first meeting to a romantic walk down the aisle.

Kristin Cavallari plays along with Tyler Cameron’s assumptions after a photo shoot with the PDA: what we know

On Thursday, July 7, the 35-year-old fashion designer posted the full version of the Untamed video on social networks. In the clip, Cavallari and 29-year-old Cameron meet in the desert before heading to a bar to get to know each other better. Their on-screen romance quickly develops into a wedding, and soon after the wedding, the couple collects things on the PDA.

“The second time is a charm …😘”, — the brand’s official Instagram account says on Wednesday, July 6, along with clips from the advertisement.

Cavallari’s wedding-inspired campaign began two years after she announced her separation from Jay Cutler. “We have nothing but love and respect for each other, and we are deeply grateful for the years we have lived, the memories and the children we are so proud of. It’s just a situation where two people are splitting up,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement via Instagram in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Everything Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Said about Resuming a Relationship

Later, the Colorado native sparked rumors of an affair with a former Bachelorette contestant when they were photographed kissing during filming in Palm Springs. After the April outing, the Hills graduate denied that her relationship with Cameron was anything more than professional.

“Tyler is the sweetest person on the planet, such a wonderful guy, he impressed me so much,” she told Entertainment Tonight about working with a model on set. “Nothing is happening. Great guy, [but] we’re not dating, I promise. If I had, I wouldn’t have answered the question, I formulated it like this. …Nothing happens. He was a hired actor, okay?

Cameron, for his part, also turned to participating in bright advertising. “It was so much fun. The video we made together is going to be crazy, exciting and fun to watch,” he told E! April news. “It’s just a joy and a pleasure to be with Kristin. I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic.”

The Complete Guide to the Dating History of Kristin Cavallari

At the end of last month, the Very Cavallari graduate said that he feels comfortable returning to the dating scene. “It brought me to a really peaceful place. I feel better than I’ve ever felt in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” Cavallari said during the release of the podcast “School of Greatness” on June 29. “I’m not afraid of pain anymore.”

The businesswoman, who has children Camden, 9, Jackson, 7, and Saylor, 5, with Cutler, 39, noted that she is ready to communicate with new people. “I’m really excited to see who I can be in a new relationship because I feel like I’ve done so much work over the last few years,” she continued. “I’m not in a hurry to start a new relationship, but when I do, I’ll be interested to see how different I can be.”

At the time, Cavallari also revealed that the divorce was the “scariest thing” she had ever done, adding, “But it was the best thing I’ve ever done, and it really kicked off my path to self-love and understanding.” who I am now.”