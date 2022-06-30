Kristin Cavallari shows toned figure, denies eating disorder in the past: “I’m really proud of progress”

Happy in my own skin! Kristin Cavallari gave fans the opportunity to take a look at her toned physique, refuting rumors that she was unhealthily thin in the past.

Kristin Cavallari over the years: from “Laguna Beach” to the mother of three children

“I’ve been sitting over this photo for several days, wondering whether to publish it or not,” the 35—year-old star wrote on Instagram on Thursday, June 30. [so in the original] I’ve come a long way compared to what it was a few years ago, and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made.”

The founder of Uncommon James shared a cheeky photo of her toned body dressed in a black bikini and looking at the ocean. She added two more shots of the time when she was thinner, but not quite healthier.

“I don’t even recognize the girl in these two photos… and no, I’ve never had an eating disorder… it was purely stress,” Cavallari explained.

The Laguna Beach graduate noted that in order to achieve her current results, she “works very hard” and is “dedicated to a healthy lifestyle.” Cavallari concluded: “I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and feel comfortable in my skin. So, here you go.”

Everything Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Said about Resuming a Relationship

The mother of three, who has sons Camden, 9, and Jackson, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6, with estranged husband Jay Cutler, received an outpouring of love in the comments section. (Cavallari and Cutler, 39, separated in April 2020 after seven years of marriage.)

“You look amazing, and your hard work shows,” Tamra Judge, a graduate of The Real Housewives of Orange County, replied. Nikki Bella added: “Superbly healthy! #goals.”

The Hills graduate’s best friend Justin Anderson admired his buddy, writing: “I’m always proud of you, but lately you’ve been on a new level. I love you, dear ♥️”.

Cavallari’s positive message came days after she spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about how hard she worked to feel good in her own skin.

“My goal right now is kind of just to keep the muscles that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight,” the designer told Us on Saturday, June 25, while attending the Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty Pool Party at the Casa Del Sol House of the Sun in Amagansett, New York.

Celebrities leading the bodypositive movement

The author of “Balancing on Heels” noted that she does not weigh herself, but knows when her body has changed. “I’ve put on a lot of weight over the last few years, but in a good way,” she said, revealing that she was “shocked” by her previous appearance while looking through old photos.

“At the time, I didn’t realize how thin I was,” added Cavallari, who works with a personal trainer three times a week. “That’s why I’m happy that I’ve put on weight.”

Thanks to their weightlifting exercises and healthy lifestyle in general, the Very Cavallari alum is in a positive position. “I feel better than ever. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been,” she told Us. “I’m just really comfortable in my skin right now and it’s a really good feeling.”