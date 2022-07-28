Kristin Cavallari shows a new tattoo on her arm “1111”: “What else?”

Follow Kristin Cavallari’s tattoo collection! The reality TV star has added new ink to her collection of designs, and like others, this one has a special meaning.

Kristin Cavallari through the years: from “Laguna Beach” to the mother of three children

The 35-year-old founder of Uncommon James shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on Wednesday, July 27, in which she is captured by the famous tattoo artist Daniel Winter. In the picture, the Colorado native smiles as Winter adds a drawing to her hand. At this meeting, Cavallari looked cool in an orange top, ripped jeans and massive sneakers. She complemented the look with layered gold necklaces, and styled her hair in loose waves.

The author of “Balancing on Heels” presented a tattoo on the accompanying photo, which depicted “1111” just above her elbow. Numbers written together are often associated with blessings and positivity.

All the most artistic graphic celebrity tattoos

The fashion designer’s new tattoo appeared two months after she debuted with ink on her body in May. She paid a visit to New York tattoo artist John Boy, who showed off the design on his Instagram account. “Il Viaggio,” John Boy signed the post, noting Cavallari. The Italian phrase, which translates as “journey” or “journey” in English, is elegantly written in ink on the side of Cavallari.

It wasn’t the first time John Boy had given Cavallari a tattoo. After separating from her husband Jay Cutler in 2020, she got a special tattoo in honor of the former couple’s children: sons Camden, 9, and Jackson, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6. “Tattoo time,” she captioned an August Instagram post, a post in which John Boy worked on her hand. Cavallari then showed off the cursive forearm design in her Instagram stories, writing over the picture: “Camden Jackson Sailor.”

The ups and downs of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler over the years

Cavallari did not stop there. She also got a butterfly tattoo on her right wrist. “Butterflies were such a sign to me when I was going through difficult times,” Cavallari said, apparently speaking about her breakup with 38—year-old Cutler. Instagram in April 2020 after seven years of marriage.The divorce is not registered.)

While Cavallari continues to add more body art, there is one tattoo she wishes she hadn’t done. In March, Cavallari shared a bikini shot with her Instagram followers and wrote in the caption: “My only regret in life: a tattoo in the form of a star.” In the photo, a faded marking is visible on her left ankle.