Kristin Cavallari Responds to Rumors about Tyler Cameron’s Affair after a hot Photo Shoot: “Such a great guy”

There’s nothing here? After Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron sparked romance rumors after a viral photo shoot with a lot of PDA, the Hills alum confirmed whether there is a romantic spark in real life.

“Tyler is the sweetest person on the planet, such a wonderful guy, I was so impressed with him,” Cavallari, 35, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, April 8, noting that she hired the 29—year-old Bachelorette graduate to portray a love interest for her upcoming fall campaign Uncommon James. “Nothing is happening. Great guy, [but] we’re not dating, I promise.”

She added: “If there was, I wouldn’t answer the question, I formulated it like this. You know what’s funny, everyone was saying, “She knew what she was doing,” and to be honest, I didn’t think about it that way. Nothing happens. He was a hired actor, okay?

The first rumors about their relationship appeared on Monday, April 4, after they were spotted kissing on set. The Colorado native donned a flowing dress with Western-style accessories, and Cameron, for his part, was dressed in a simple T-shirt and jeans. Cavallari further stoked the flames when she shared BTS pictures on her Instagram. In one picture, she wrapped her legs around a Florida native in a diving bar.

“It was so much fun,” the Very Cavallari graduate told ET. “To be honest, we had so much fun. I can’t say enough good things about him. There is no ego. He’s just very cool, ready for anything.”

Although Cavallari denied any romantic relationship with the author of the book “You deserve Better,” she openly stated that she was dating again against the background of her divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler.

“To be honest, it took me the last 2 years to work on some hard things. I’ve dated a little bit here and there, but not seriously with anyone,” the heel—balancing admitted during a question and answer session on Instagram Story earlier this month. “I’m finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship.”

Cavallari, who shares 9-year-old Camden, 7-year-old Jackson and 6-year-old Saylor with the former NFL player, 38, was coy about her current status before adding, “When you can finally close the chapter completely, it’s amazing that you’ll start to attract.”

The reality TV star noted that she was looking for a partner who could become her “rock” in life, and who would be “so comfortable in his own skin, who is stable and has his own shit.”

Amid her ongoing divorce, Laguna Beach has been linked to Jeff Dye, Chase Rice and Craig Conover. (While the 33-year-old “Winter House” star claimed they had slept together, Cavallari denied his claims.)

Cameron, for his part, has not been married since breaking up with model Camila Kendra in August 2021.

“There is no renewal of personal life here. If he comes, he will come. That’s how it hit me last time. I like it when it happens. …I’m not in a hurry right now. I’m so busy, so focused and excited about this [year] — it’s going to be a big year. I feel it, everything will be fine.”