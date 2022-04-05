Kristin Cavallari plays along with Tyler Cameron’s assumptions after a photo shoot with the PDA: what we know

Two former reality TV stars walk into a barn and break the internet? After Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron were spotted kissing on the set of a photo shoot, fans couldn’t help but speculate about the nature of their relationship.

After the photos hit the headlines, the Hills graduate added fuel to the fire by sharing on Instagram a photo of her legs wrapped around a mysterious man who seems to be a native of Florida. While Bachelor Nation’s Caitlin Bristow left an eye emoji on the post, Cavallari’s best friend Justin Anderson added: “Without the signature 😂 naughtyyyyy cav.”

Then Nashville resident’s publicist Jack Ketsoyan intervened, adding, “I have the best job in the world.”

Although it seems that Cavallari and Cameron are just trying to draw attention to the unusual James, the photos of the kisses appeared a few hours after she confirmed that she was ready for a serious relationship after breaking up with Jay Cutler.

“To be honest, it took me the last 2 years to work on some hard things. I’ve met a little bit here and there, but not with anyone seriously. I’m finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship,” Cavallari wrote on Sunday, April 2, in Instagram Stories. “When you’re finally able to close the chapter completely, it’s amazing that you’ll start to attract.”

Cavallari has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye and singer Chase Rice amid her divorce from Cutler. The former couple, who separated in April 2020 after seven years of marriage, have three children: Camden, 9, Jackson, 7, and Saylor, 6. They have yet to get a divorce.

“I still really believe in marriage, and I’ve had a huge growth over the last 2 years, so I’ll be entering into a new relationship as another person who really seduces me,” Cavallari added on Sunday.

In light of the photo shoot on Monday, a video surfaced by the author of the cookbook True Roots and the Real Dirty Dancing alum on E! Daily Pop for February. During a joint appearance, Cameron told what he was looking for in a partner, explaining: “Someone, firstly, hungry and ambitious… And secondly, someone who is very family-oriented. That’s a lot for me. And thirdly, someone is just ready for an adventure.”

Scroll down to learn more about Cavallari and Cameron:

When she met Tyler

E! hosts Loni Love and Justin Sylvester tried to play matchmaker when Cavallari and Cameron were on Daily Pop in February, prompting the “You Deserve Better” author to dance with the Very Cavallari alumni as he discussed his time on Fox’s “Real Dirty Dancing.”

photo

Fans are going crazy over the hot shots of Cavallari and Cameron.

The purpose of the photo shoot

Cavallari, along with Cameron, shot images for her brand Uncommon James. This isn’t the first time she’s drawn attention to her jewelry line when rumors about her personal life arise. Back in the summer of 2021, she shared an advertisement for her business when fans flocked to her social media amid reports that she was in a love triangle with Austin Kroll from Southern Charm and Craig Conover.

Party behind the scenes

Footage from behind the scenes of filming on Monday, shared by Ketsoyan, shows that the booze flowed like a river.