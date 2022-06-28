Kristin Cavallari is “really comfortable” in Her Skin after Gaining “a lot of weight” during a workout

I feel good! Kristin Cavallari spoke about her fitness regime, showing why she looks at weight gain as a positive thing, but does not get on the scales.

“My goal right now is kind of just to keep the muscles that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight,” the 35—year-old designer told Us Weekly on Saturday, June 25, while attending the Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty Pool Party at the Casa Del Sol House of the Sun in Amagansett, New York. York. “I don’t weigh myself. I can tell how my clothes fit me.”

The founder of Uncommon James noted: “I’ve put on a lot of weight over the last few years, but in a good way.”

Cavallari explained that looking back at photos from her past, she was “shocked at how thin” she had been for a while. “At the time, I didn’t realize how thin I was. So I’m happy that I’ve put on weight,” she told us.

Over the past few years, the Laguna Beach graduate has focused on building muscle through training, which she achieved with the help of a personal trainer.

“I’m really small. I don’t have thighs. I’m just small. And so if I don’t train for a week or two, I feel like all my muscles are going away,” Cavallari said. “That’s why consistency is important to me.”

The founder of Uncommon Beauty spoke about her fitness classes, telling us that she tries to do three individual workouts with her trainer a week.

“He’s kicking my ass. He pushes me very hard. He made me lift a very heavy weight, the heaviest weight I’ve ever lifted in my entire life,” she said proudly, adding: “I feel better than ever. I feel like I’m the strongest person I’ve ever been.”

The mother of three, who has sons Camden, 9, and Jackson, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6, from ex-husband Jay Cutler, is proud of how far she has come in the health department.

“I’m very comfortable in my skin right now, and it’s a really good feeling,” Cavallari told us, noting that her workouts don’t end with exercises under the guidance of a trainer. “I usually work out and maybe do 30 minutes of VersaClimber [on the fourth day], which will also kick your ass, man.”

To make sure her fitness efforts aren’t in vain, the True Roots author says she also eats “really healthy” food and doesn’t drink alcohol “that often.” Cavallari described her daily routine as a “healthy lifestyle” that “everything works together.”

The Hills graduate is proud of how much she can do in a day, including planning time for herself, her children and her career. “I feel like I’m only doing what I really like right now, and that’s really good,” she told Us, explaining that in addition to her work at Uncommon James, she’s also creating a new cookbook. “My work-life balance is in the perfect place right now, and I’m very grateful for that.”

However, having a balance does not mean that Cavallari does not have fun from time to time. In fact, the podcast “Back to the Beach with Kristin and Steven” mixed business and fun while spending time at the Uncommon James x Casa Del Sol event on Saturday.

“We’re in the Hamptons this weekend, and we just rented this house to hold a couple of events here for the unusual James, which I’m very happy about,” said a businesswoman, leading us around the party. “Today we’re just having a pool party, just hanging out. And tomorrow we have a big wellness day, which will include yoga and a few more just fun rituals.”

With a report by Diana Cooper