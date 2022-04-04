Kristin Cavallari is “ready for a relationship” and “open for 1 more child” amid Jay Cutler’s divorce

Discovery. Kristin Cavallari kept it a secret when fans asked her about her personal life, as her divorce from Jay Cutler continues, and they all wanted to know about one thing — dating.

On Sunday, April 2, the 35-year-old Laguna Beach graduate opened a question and answer session in her Instagram story. “You guys are so funny. That’s the number one question I got,” she said of the question asking if she was back in the dating game. “So, let’s just start with this strongly.”

She continued: “To be honest, it took me the last 2 years to work out some hard things. I’ve met a little bit here and there, but not with anyone seriously. I’m finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship.”

Since she and Cutler announced their split in April 2020, Cavallari has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye and singer Chase Rice.

So is she dating now? Cavallari refused to answer yes or no. “I understand that this is not really the answer to this question,” she wrote in her Instagram story on Saturday. “Let’s put it this way: when you can finally close the chapter completely, it’s amazing that you’ll start attracting.”

As for what she’s looking for in a potential partner, the former Very Cavallari star said she wants someone to be her “rock” in life. She needs “someone who is so comfortable in his own skin, who is stable and has his own shit. I want a nice, nice guy.”

The businesswoman added that she tries to avoid a certain type. “I’m done with narcissistic jerks, thank you very much,” Cavallari said.

Although she doesn’t necessarily plan to have more children, she doesn’t mind expanding her family. “My life seems very full with my three buttocks,” she wrote. “I’d be open to another one.”

The author of “Real Comfort” has sons Camden, 9, and Jackson, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6, from her ex-husband. She and the former Chicago Bears quarterback share custody of the trio.

Although the marriage of Cavallari and Cutler did not last long, the founder of Uncommon James still hopes to walk down the aisle again. “I still really believe in marriage, and over the last 2 years I have had a huge growth, so I will enter into a new relationship as another person who really seduces me,” she explained.

The jewelry designer even had a little advice for those who leave a toxic relationship. “Really take your time to work on it. Allow yourself to feel all the emotions. It took me literally 2 years to fully recover,” she said.

Although she seemingly calls her marriage to Cutler “toxic,” he may not feel the same.

“Jay is still very attached to Kristin,” an insider told us in March. “He still loves her very much and wants things to be different.”

The source added: “They’re raising the kids well — he just wants them to still be together. .. He cares deeply about her.”