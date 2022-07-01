Kristin Cavallari called her divorce from Jay Cutler “the best event in my life”

Positive changes in life! For Kristin Cavallari, breaking up with Jay Cutler was a good decision, and the former reality TV star is not afraid to talk about it.

“The scariest thing I’ve ever done is divorce. But it was the best thing I’ve ever done, and it really kicked off my journey of loving myself and understanding who I am now,” Cavallari, 35, explained during the release of the “School of Greatness” podcast on Wednesday. , June 29.

The founder of Uncommon James, who has children Camden, 9, Jackson, 7, and Saylor, 5, with 39-year-old Cutler, noted that her children influenced her views on the future. “My kids inspired me to become the best version of myself,” she added. “I can be good for my children just as much as I am good for myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. To be able to be energetic and love myself so that I can love my children, as well as support and encourage them is the most important thing.”

According to Cavallari, she decided not to return to the dating world immediately after parting with the athlete. “It brought me to a really peaceful place. I feel better than I’ve ever felt in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” the Hills graduate said. “I’m not afraid of pain anymore.”

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

The businesswoman continued, “I’m really excited to see who I can be in a new relationship because I feel like I’ve done so much work over the last few years. I’m not in a hurry to start a new relationship, but when I do, I’ll be interested to see how different I can be.”

The former couple announced their decision to separate after almost seven years of marriage in April 2020. “We have nothing but love and respect for each other, and we are deeply grateful for the years we have lived, the memories and the children we are so proud of. . It’s just a situation where two people are moving away from each other,” they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram at the time.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback later revealed how difficult the dating scene has become since he was last single. “The whole landscape has changed. There are apps, there is Twitter, there is Instagram, it’s a completely different game,” Cutler, who was associated with Jana Kramer and Madison Lecroy, told in detail in an episode of his podcast “Uncut With Jay Cutler” in August 2021. “You don’t just go to a restaurant or a bar and talk to someone. It doesn’t exist anymore.”

Cavallari, for her part, discussed the possibility of finding out more about who her type is before starting dating again. “Someone who is so comfortable in his own skin, who is stable and has his own shit. I want a nice, sweet guy,” she wrote during a Q&A on Instagram in April 2022. “I’m done with the narcissistic jerks, thank you very much.”