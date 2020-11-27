Kristen Stewart leads in ‘Spencer’ in Princess Diana movie

The actress who played Bella Swan in the Twilight film series, Kristen Stewart, is embarking on a new production in which she will play Princess Diana.

Kristen Stewart’s new film is called Spencer, and it will be the Biopic of Princess Diana Spencer, mainly focusing on three days that were crucial in the life of the former Princess of Wales.

In this sense, during an interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Live program, Stewart said that giving life to one of the most beloved people on the planet, represents for her as an actress: “standing up in the best way.”

Also, when comparing herself to Diana, Kristen Stewart said that she feels protective of everything like the former Princess of Wales. The actress continued saying:

“Each person’s perspective is different and there is no way to do anything exactly the same because what is a fact in relation to personal experience?”

On the film Spencer, which will be directed by Pablo Larraín, Stewart described it as a “very poetic and internal imagination” of how Diana’s life would have felt in those crucial moments in which the production will focus.

Written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the new film “Spencer” is set for three days during Diana’s last Christmas with the royal family, when she decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was no longer working. Speaking earlier about what drew her to the role, Kristen said:

“I always thought this person had been stolen from us and I was always curious about her. Each day I tell this story, the more emotionally involved I am.”



