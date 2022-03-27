Kristen Stewart joined fiancee Dylan Meyer at the Academy Awards ceremony…

Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart brought her longtime partner Dylan Meyer to a party before the Oscars. Check out photos of them and other celebrities at events dedicated to the upcoming award ceremony.

On Saturday, March 26, Kristen Stewart and her fiancee Dylan Meyer attended the star-studded dinner of Chanel and Charles Finch, dedicated to the presentation of the Oscar 2022 the next day. They held hands as they arrived at the event, which was held at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, California.

Stewart, nominated for the lead role of Princess Diana in the film “Spencer” — her first Oscar nod, was dressed in a strapless mini dress with a black and white pattern and lace-up pumps to match. Meyer wore a black button-down vest and matching miniskirt paired with matching strappy heels.

Stewart and Meyer have been spotted together several times since the actress announced on the Howard Stern Show in November that they were engaged and that her fiance had proposed to her.

They do not inform about their wedding plans. In January, Stewart said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in January that “we could just go do it this weekend or something, I don’t know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards.” She added: “I just want to do it, you know? I don’t know how to plan.”