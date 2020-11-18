Kristen Stewart in Mask at Happiest Season Premiere!

Kristen Stewart just attended the premiere of a feature film: Happiest Season. For the occasion, the star is masked!

It’s the most popular fashion accessory these days, and despite us. Indeed, at each event, the mask accompanies us. Including a movie premiere, as Kristen Stewart just showed, in a mask.

We could not have imagined that one day we would witness a masked preview. Yet Kristen Stewart and her sisters did.

It must be said that we don’t really have a choice right now, with the pandemic overwhelming us. Never mind.

A lesser evil for a good, in short. There is therefore no question of attending a premiere without this must have.

So Kris pulled out her mask to attend the Happy Season screening. A film whose French title will be: My in-laws, Christmas and me.

Kristen Stewart will therefore be one of the key roles in this film, which promotes LGBT love. You know the Twilight actress is!

KRISTEN STEWART LOOKED FOR A PREVIEW, EVEN WITH A MASK!

Indeed, the latter is dating Dylan Myer, with whom she lives a beautiful romance. Concerned about the representativeness of LGBT couples, it was therefore obvious that she accepts such a role.

Kristen Stewart therefore appeared in a mask at the premiere of this film, which tells of a young woman’s marriage proposal on Christmas Eve.

To make matters worse, her on-screen partner didn’t tell her parents anything about her sexual orientation … enough to panic her very conservative parents.

Regardless, even in a mask, Kristen Stewart managed to impose herself and cause a sensation. The young woman wore ripped jeans at the knees, as well as a beautiful khaki bomber jacket.

The whole thing, sublimated by a crimped hairstyle; a grunge and rather classy look. On the red carpet, she opted for a black sweater dress and a simple pair of pumps.



