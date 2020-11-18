Kristen Stewart dresses to present Happy Season!

Great news for Kristen Stewart fans! The actress will be back on our screens in a few days with her Christmas movie: Happiest Season!

To your agendas! The Happiest Season movie will be available online from November 25!

The Synopsis? “A young woman wants to propose to her girlfriend at Christmas dinner, but her plans are turned upside down when she finds out that her partner has not come out to her conservative parents.”

Co-written and directed by Clea DuVall, Kristen Stewart sees herself headlining alongside Mackenzie Davis. In the cast, we also find Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber. Alison Brie or even Mary Holland.

But that’s not all ! A few hours ago, Kristen Stewart and her team made a remarkable appearance to present Happiest Season!

Kristen Stewart is celebrating the release of her latest film, Happiest Season, with an outfit that we can all identify with! The actress showed up at the premiere wearing a mini skirt and Chanel top with black stilettos and of course a face mask.

In a total black look, the actress is gorgeous as always! We let you judge for yourself!

KRISTEN STEWART FLATS THE CANVAS WITH HIS TOTAL BLACK LOOK

A great lover of the creations of the house of Chanel, Kristen Stewart could not dress differently for this special occasion! When she appeared, she took the opportunity to give us a little speech!

Indeed, Kristen Stewart, who identifies as gay, spoke about the importance of LGBTQ + Christmas movies in the holiday style. “I’ve wanted to see a romantic Christmas comedy all my life,” she said on the outing.

“I am so happy and proud of Clea for making this film. I’m a huge fan of Christmas movies, but I had never seen my story portrayed. Happiest Season was a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective. ”

On her 31st, she also remembers her appearance at the Cannes film festival in 2018: “I took my shoes off at some point on most rugs. For the Cannes red carpet there is a long, very steep staircase. “



