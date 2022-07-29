Kristen Ritter will play in the Orphan Black: Echoes Series from AMC

Orphan Black, the beloved sci-fi thriller series with a penchant for clones, is ready for its grand return, but some things will not be as viewers remember. His new star should help in this, and in the best possible way.

Kristen Ritter, the star of Jessica Jones and a veteran of other modern classics such as Breaking Bad, has just joined the upcoming Orphan Black: Echoes series. She will not only appear on the AMC show, but will also be an executive producer. This will be her first appearance on AMC since Breaking Bad as Jane Margolis.

Orphan Black: Echoes was announced earlier this year as a new spin-off of the original Orphan Black series, which first aired in 2013-2017. The action takes place in the near future, and it will focus its predecessor’s attention on identity and human existence, as several women explore their connections with each other and discover secrets concerning themselves and their relationships. Ritter’s character, Lucy, is one of many trying to sort herself out.

At the time Orphan Black: Echoes was originally announced, many were concerned about the apparent absence of the star of the original series Tatiana Maslany. She has since moved on to starring in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series “The Hulk Woman: Juror Advocate,” which made her absence from the spin-off even more obvious. But this news about Ritter will undoubtedly cause a few sighs of relief, as her talent in shows such as Jessica Jones quickly won the love of the public.

In the last few years, Ritter’s career has remained consistently high: she appeared in the Netflix movie “Night Books” and briefly returned as Jane in the subsequent 2019 Breaking Bad movie “El Camino”. In addition to playing, she also did some work behind the camera, shooting Peacock’s “Girl in the Woods” in 2021 after doing the same for a Jessica Jones episode in 2019. More recently, she is also set to star in the upcoming HBO crime drama Max. the mini-series “Love and Death”.

Although very little is currently known about Orphan Black: Echoes, a brief synopsis with Ritter’s participation will undoubtedly be enough to attract the attention of both newcomers and fans of the “Clone Club”. We hope that it will prove to be as influential as the vaunted show that was before.

Orphan Black: Echoes is scheduled to premiere in 2023 on AMC.