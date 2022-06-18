Kristen Harper and Jared Goff Announce Important Personal News

Last month, Kristen Harper celebrated the launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for 2022. This month, she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jared Goff.

Harper and Goff have been linked together since early 2019. On Thursday, they officially took the next step in their relationship.

Only on Saturday, Harper shared the news with her Instagram followers. She posted a video from their special day with the caption: “6.16.22 I can’t wait forever with you.”

Shortly after Goff got down on one knee, the happy couple returned to their home, where they were greeted by their closest friends, including Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Katie Austin.

Check it out:

Countless people have congratulated Harper on Instagram over the past hour.

“Oh my God! Congratulations, beauty,” wrote Olivia Culpo.

“Ah! I love you guys,” said Camilla Kostek. “Congratulations.”

It’s definitely a good way for Goff to spend his free time before he returns to Detroit for the start of training camp, that’s for sure.

Congratulations to Goff and Harper on their engagement.