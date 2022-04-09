Krischel Staus: “I sold Justin Hartley’s engagement ring to pay for a new house”

Your move, Justin Hartley! Krischel Staus said that she sold her engagement ring after a widely publicized divorce from the actor.

“When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you need to add a little vodka,” the 40—year-old “Sunset Sale” star said on the Kelly Clarkson show on Thursday, April 7, after Kelly Clarkson revealed that she “heard” that Stous had sold jewelry to help buy her a new one the house. “You know, I tried to make the most of the situation.”

Clarkson, who finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock earlier this year, celebrated the move: “I mean, what should you do? Keep wearing it? I think it’s amazing. You did something good with the money.”

In November 2019, it became known that 45-year-old Hartley filed for divorce from Stous. In legal documents, he claimed that they broke up in July last year, while the reality TV personality listed the date of their separation as the day he filed the application. The couple married in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2021.

During a conversation with Clarkson, the American Idol graduate asked if it was “therapeutic” for Stous to have an “open conversation about her exes” in her book “In Development.”

“Your music has helped me through a lot of breakups, so thank you for that. You’ve helped all of us,” the real estate agent replied. “And yes, I really think it was a cathartic situation because there’s so much said and sometimes not so much context. …Coming from a healing place, I went through all these things and was healed. There’s no anger there, so it’s nice to give context and tell a story that I know a lot of people are connected to.”

Stause mentioned Hartley, who has since married Sofia Pernas, several times in “Under Construction,” revealing that her mother wasn’t too fond of the “This Is Us” star.

“I’m not sure if she did it on purpose or out of curiosity, but she always called him Jacob,” she wrote, recalling the moment her sister asked if Hartley had been contacted when their mother died in 2020. “I told her he didn’t do it, and I didn’t expect him to do it, but it was okay because Mom never loved Jacob anyway. So my mom made us laugh even after she was gone.”

Staus continued dating Keo Motsepe after the breakup.

“Shortly after the divorce, I fell in love with another love bomber, and we were quickly moving towards real commitments,” she wrote about the “Dancing with the Stars” personality. “He was a tall dancer and started out as an amazing, positive, generous guy. I took him home for Christmas to meet my family. However, after the honeymoon phase, everything changed. This time, instead of making excuses for his behavior, I really opened my eyes, pushed away from the smoke and mirrors and saw the truth.”

After their breakup, Staus met with her Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim for several months. Their romance, which ended at the end of last year, will be documented in the fifth season of “Selling Sunset.”