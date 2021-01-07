Kris Jenner would have pushed him to divorce Kanye West!

Kris Jenner would encourage daughter Kim Kardashian to divorce her husband Kanye West! We give you more details.

Kris Jenner would push daughter Kim Kardashian to divorce Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce is imminent! Indeed, the couple is on the verge of separation, and their divorce is increasingly confirmed.

It should be noted that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star obviously had the support of her family in making this decision. But know that there is one who even played a very important role.

Indeed, it seems that Kris Jenner pushed her daughter to divorce her husband. At issue: the rapper’s recent statements, which she calls unforgivable.

Kim Kardashian’s mother is therefore a protective mother. Known to be the manager of her daughters, she obviously doesn’t just take care of their business.

KIM KARDASHIAN ENCOURAGED BY HER MOTHER

Remember, after announcing his candidacy for the presidential election, Kim Kardashian’s husband broke down completely during a rally. The young father has indeed made controversial statements about his family.

He had indeed confided that his wife had almost aborted their first child, little North West. He also wrote on Twitter that Kim Kardashian wanted him interned and that he wanted a divorce.

Finally, he will add that his wife is a “white supremacist”. The young rapper who suffers from bipolar disorder later apologized publicly.

But the damage is done. Kris Jenner then advised her daughter to “think of her first”. According to the Daily Mail, she would therefore have encouraged her daughter to ask for a divorce.

“Kris told Kim the situation couldn’t go on any longer. She thinks Kanye West is out of control and bad for the family. »Reports the Sun. A source close to the couple affirms that the two spouses have not seen each other at all for a few months.