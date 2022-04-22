Kris Jenner Testifies in Court, Claims Blac Chyna Threatened to Kill Kylie Jenner: We Kept It “between the family”

Kris Jenner appeared as a witness against the background of the ongoing trial of Black China for defamation and made shocking accusations about the actions of the model in relation to Kylie Jenner.

66-year-old Mamager was questioned by China’s lawyer Lynn Ciani on Thursday, April 21, regarding her comments from previous testimony. It is reported that 24-year-old Jenner was not present at the Los Angeles courthouse for her mother’s testimony, during which Chris claimed that she was told that 33-year-old China allegedly threatened to kill the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics.

“We kept it inside the family,” said the co—founder of Safely, noting that neither she nor her daughter reported the threats to the police. When asked how often the alleged comments are made, Chris replied: “You should ask Kylie.”

The author of the cookbook “In the Kitchen with Chris” said that she heard about the alleged drama from Kylie and her now ex Taiga, who has a 9-year-old son King Cairo with Tea. Chris also claimed that the 32-year-old rapper said that China had physically abused him.

“Anything happened,” the participant of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” program continued in court. “There was just a lot of drama that I was used to in my family.”

Kris stated that when it comes to details, she “will only know what Tyga and Kylie told [her]” about the alleged bullying they faced. The producer also noted that she hoped for a “happy ending” when China started dating Rob Kardashian in early 2016. In November of the same year, the former had a daughter Dream, and in 2017 they announced their separation forever.

“They’ve been working on past mistakes,” Chris said Thursday. “And we hoped for the best and that they would change, but this did not happen. …I tried to be a mentor for her.”

In October 2017, the founder of Lashed Cosmetics filed a civil lawsuit for $ 100 million, accusing 35-year-old Kardashian of assault, beating and harassment. She also claimed that her ex’s family “became media predators” and purposefully “[killed] her popular TV show “Rob and China” out of “revenge.” The Kardashian stars failed to get the lawsuit dismissed, and several of Rob’s siblings were called as witnesses in court.

Earlier this week, China revealed that she holds no “grudge” against Kylie, who dated Taiga from time to time from 2014 to 2017. “No. In fact, I have no grudge against any of the women,” the Washington, D.C. native said on Wednesday, April 20. — All the time Rob and I were together, the most important thing he wanted was to be together. So finally I let my guard down—my vigilance and my pride—and moved into Kylie’s house with Rob so we could be a family.”

Founder Kylie Baby, for her part, was seen sitting next to Chris in a courtroom sketch when the trial began on Monday, April 18, but she has not yet made public comments.