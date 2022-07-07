Kris Jenner Talks about the Kardashians Having Children Out of Wedlock: I “would never” Judge

The most supportive Lavi! Kris Jenner answered the question about what she thinks about the fact that her children have their own children out of wedlock, and she answered only with love.

Kris Jenner through the Years

“I’m here for them. They know it,” the 66-year-old Mamoger said on Wednesday, July 6, in the issue of the Martha Stewart podcast. “There is nothing that I would condemn. Not at all. I mean, I just would never.

Former presenter Chris added that as she gets older, she “understands more and more” the choice of her children, because there is “such a big age difference” between them. “I’ve been through so many things in my life that in hindsight it’s very important,” she added. “Because I’ve learned so much along the way that I didn’t know anything about before. …I accept what is in front of me. I think it’s easy for me when I understand it.”

Travis Scott and other celebrity parents share family photos from three generations

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum noted that her kids can “throw anything at her” at this moment, and it won’t bother her. Jenner shares Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with ex Caitlyn Jenner.

Chris is a proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, and 26-year—old Kendall is her only child who does not have her own babies. 43-year-old Courtney shares three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rayna, 7 — from ex Scott Disick, with whom she dated every now and then for nine years, but never married. 38-year-old Chloe shares a 4-year-old True with an ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and 35-year-old Rob shares a 5-year Dream with ex-fiancee Black Tea.

Kylie, 24, for her part, shares Stormy, 4, and son, 5 months, with boyfriend Travis Scott. Kim, 41, welcomed her first child, 9-year-old North, from ex-husband Kanye West before the duo tied the knot in 2014. The former spouses are also the parents of 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and Psalm. 3.

Famous parents with the biggest broods

Although Chris is happy to support her children’s family planning decisions, she told 80-year-old Stewart that she didn’t want to have children until she married Robert, who died in 2003.

“I had Kourtney for nine months, two weeks and two days [after my wedding],” the Kardashian star joked. “I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon. …I’m very old-fashioned.”

Earlier this week, the author of “In the Kitchen with Chris” appeared in an Amazon ad with Dream and joked that she remembers all the names in her giant family well. “I actually have a great memory,” she said after Dream suggested playing a Memory Match game. “I remember the names of all my children and almost all my grandchildren.”