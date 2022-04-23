Kris Jenner Says She Was “Traumatized” that Blac Chyna Pulled a Gun Out of Rob Kardashian While Testifying in Court

Amid Blac Chyna’s ongoing defamation lawsuit, Kris Jenner has issued a statement to talk about the model’s alleged past quarrel with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian with the use of weapons.

“[China] tried to put a gun to his head. My daughter [Kim Kardashian] was put in a bathtub 60 days ago, robbed at gunpoint, I was traumatized by it,” the 66—year-old founder of Safely said on Friday, April 22, referring to the Skims tycoon robbed in Paris. , according to the Page Six report. “I’m a mom, and my duty is to take care of everyone.”

The matriarch claimed that the two, who had a daughter, Dream, who is now 5 years old, in November 2016, used alcohol and drugs during the incident in December 2016.

“We didn’t show China in the series, we put her in the house… so we could clean it up. Why would we do that?” Jenner said Friday about the 33-year-old Real Blac Chyna alum. “Now everything is going awry, and I was so hoping that everything would be fine… that’s why I didn’t call China.”

A few days earlier, China (real name Angela Renee White) said that she jokingly pointed a firearm at 35-year-old sock designer Arthur George. On Wednesday, April 20, she told the jury that Rob allegedly locked himself in a room with her phone and subsequently ignored her when she wanted to celebrate the release of the second season of their series “Rob and China”. At the time, Rob filed documents with the court claiming that China intended to “cause me serious injury.” He later denied the charges.

The “Cash Only” performer also stated in her testimony on Wednesday that she did not put her finger on the trigger of the weapon, noting that it was not loaded.

The founder of Lashed Cosmetics filed a lawsuit against Rob’s family in 2017 after E! net. The documentary series was broadcast between September and December 2016 and covered the couple’s relationship and China’s pregnancy with Dream. (China is also the mother of 9-year-old King Cairo, whom she shares with former Taiga.) In her statement of claim, the Washington, D.C. native claimed that businesswoman Jenner Communications, entrepreneur KKW Beauty, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner interfered in the case. the production of the show after the extension for season 2.

Initially, the Kardashian-Jenners filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit, which was rejected. The trial began earlier this month, and Kim, Chris, 37-year-old designer Good American and 24-year-old founder Kylie Baby were seen in the courtroom.

“I am so grateful that the jury will finally hear what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done,” China tweeted on April 2. To be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrongs done to me. And I hope that in life they will be able to stand up for themselves when it also matters.”

On Thursday, April 21, the author of the book “In the kitchen with Chris” said that China threatens Kylie’s life. Chris, who shares Kylie and Kendall Jenner with ex Caitlyn Jenner, said they left the incident “internal between the family” and did not contact the police.