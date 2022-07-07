Kris Jenner Says She Was Convicted After She Got Pregnant On Her Honeymoon, Reveals Her Feelings After Her Children Got Pregnant Out of Wedlock

The Kardashian-Jenner family is constantly expanding: Kris Jenner’s six children are carrying a total of 11 babies of their own. Reality TV stars are often talked about because of their co-parenting skills, since the four offspring of the Kardashians no longer have a romantic relationship with another parent of their children, but when considering “traditional family values,” another problem arises. Kris Jenner recently revealed that many of her grandchildren were born out of wedlock, and shared her opinion on this, especially considering how she was condemned when she became pregnant with Kourtney Kardashian.

Nowadays, having children before the wedding (or not getting married at all) is not as scandalous as it used to be. Kris Jenner acknowledged this while speaking on the Martha Stewart podcast, saying times have certainly changed since she gave birth to her eldest child 43 years ago. Momager recalled that the time of the birth of Kourtney Kardashian was especially interested in her in-laws:

I got pregnant on our honeymoon. And Courtney was born to me in 9 months, 2 weeks and 2 days. And I know this, because all the Armenian women probably did. So I said, “No, I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon.” You know, those were the days when… I’m very old-fashioned.

You should like it when relatives start doing math. Kris Jenner married Robert Kardashian when she was 22, and they had three more children after Kourtney — Kim, Khloe and Rob — before divorcing in 1991. She had two more children — Kendall and Kylie Jenner — from Caitlyn Jenner. .

The fact that her family is closely following her conception schedule is very different from Kris Jenner’s experience with her brood; only three of her 11 grandchildren were born to married parents. But the proud grandmother said that even from a more traditional environment, time and life experience made her “understand more and more” the new generation. When it comes to her children having children out of wedlock, she has learned to be there for them rather than judging them, she said.:

I’ve been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important in my life because I’ve learned so much along the way that I didn’t know anything about before. I accept what is in front of me, and I think it’s easy for me when I understand it. You know, it’s like with girls. They can throw anything at me, and I’m here for them. They know that. There is nothing I would condemn. Not at all. I mean, I just would never.

We’ve definitely seen the Kardashians and the Jenners talk very honestly about their lives in front of their mother (in The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared details of their sex life with Kris Jenner that I can’t imagine ever wanting to discuss with them). my parents). It’s nice to see that the matriarch may have taken her own experience and used it to communicate how she reacted when her own children started their own families.

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with Scott Disick, whom she has never married, and is now trying to expand her family with husband Travis Barker. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a daughter North before the wedding, and Saint, Chicago and Psalm were born after the couple’s wedding in 2014. Khloe Kardashian hoped to marry Tristan Thompson after the birth of her daughter Tru, but this relationship ended in a scandal. Rob Kardashian was engaged to Blac Chyna when she gave birth to their daughter, but they also broke up. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have two children, and they are also single.

It may be an unconventional dynamic, but if Kris Jenner’s excessive partying for her grandchildren is any indication, she won’t change anything. Hulu subscribers can watch all the antics of the famous family in the first season of the series “Kardashian”. We know that season 2 is on the way, so stay tuned and check out our TV program for 2022 to find out what’s coming soon.