Kris Jenner Says Jennifer Lawrence is “Like one of my Kids”: “I’m so happy” that she’s in my life

Part of the family! Kris Jenner said that she considers Jennifer Lawrence an unofficial daughter, talking about her connection with the Oscar winner.

“She’s beautiful. She’s such a good friend and I’m so proud of her,” the 66—year-old graduate of Keeping Up with the Kardashians said of the 31-year-old actress during an interview with Access Hollywood on Monday, May 9. “I’m really proud. She’s like one of my kids. I’m so happy to have her in my life and she’s so happy [right now].”

Lawrence, a self-proclaimed fan of the Kardashian-Jenner family, first met Jenner when the matriarchy surprised her on her birthday in August 2017. On watch at that time. “And someone from her team called me and said, “Could you surprise Jennifer on her birthday and give her a birthday cake, like, you’re going to be a surprise.” When I came out with this cake, she was so excited, and since then we have had this little friendship in correspondence.”

As soon as the couple got along quickly, the Silver Linings Playbook star was greeted in the famous family with a wild dinner party, which she and Kim Kardashian recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November 2017. “Jennifer came to dinner two weeks ago, I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in my life,” the 41-year-old Kardashian said at the time. “It was so funny. For my taste, they drank too much.”

Then the “Red Sparrow” star recalled how she undressed in Jenner’s closet to try on some of her mom’s outfits. “I remember undressing in your mom’s closet and telling you to dress me,” Lawrence said, sharing a video from the evening on the show. “I looked amazing, as you could see in this video. Is my memory correct? Did you call Kanye [West] to come up in the closet? Did you want him to style me?

The CEO of Skims replied, “So I said:”Okay,” and then I came back and you’re completely naked!”

Jenner confirmed Lawrence’s hilarious antics during her appearance on Steve On Watch a few weeks later. “We started having a few cocktails and we had so much fun. And, as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet, looking at clothes and some things, and she started trying something on,” the California native said. “She just took off her jeans and went for it.”

In August 2020, the author of the book “Kris Jenner … and all things Kardashian” called Lawrence her “favorite daughter” during the celebration of her 30th birthday. “Happy birthday, Jen,” Jenner wrote in her Instagram story along with a photo of the “Hunger Games” star kissing her on the cheek. “You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my beloved daughter today!!!!!”

Jenner continued: “Thank you for your friendship, love and so much laughter that my sides hurt. I love you so much!”