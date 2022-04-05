Kris Jenner Says “98 Percent” of the Kardashians Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kissing

The PDA train does not stop. Kris Jenner revealed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s signature makeup sessions are a huge part of The Kardashians Hulu.

66-year-old Jenner appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show on Tuesday, April 5, to tease the couple’s role in the new series, which will premiere on Thursday, April 14.

“Even in your house at Christmas, Travis and Courtney—for real-just kiss without a break. That’s all they do,” Ellen DeGeneres commented.

“Well, that’s 98 percent of the new show. Is that wrong?” Jenner joked.

The 64-year-old talk show host said that the premiere of the series even shows Jenner interrupting a game of hockey with tonsils. “You had to interrupt them to tell them that Kim [Kardashian] was on SNL,” DeGeneres recalls. “They stopped kissing just to listen.”

Before the famous family switched to streaming, viewers met them in the program “The Kardashian Family”, which lasted 20 seasons on the E! channel. and ended in June 2021. Jenner admitted that she doubted whether to participate in another reality show.

“Are you kind of worried about whether people will want to see what’s going on here? Because we’ve been doing this for 15 years, which is a blessing, but also a little scary,” explained Jenner Ellen. “And then, of course, the minute we start filming, a million things happen. Kylie is expecting a baby. Courtney meets Travis Barker and gets engaged. And then Kim gets SNL. Every single day there was either a drama, or something crazy, or someone gave birth to a child, someone got divorced. As usual, it was crazy.”

Mom’s comments followed the couple’s surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. The 46-year-old graduate of Meet the Barkers and the 42-year-old founder of Poosh exchanged vows at the One Love Wedding Chapel on Monday, April 4, a few hours after attending the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

“The vibration was just love,” he added. “They came in, went straight to the chapel and performed their ceremony.” However, it is unclear whether a marriage certificate has been obtained.

We confirmed the couple’s romance in January 2021. “Courtney and Travis have officially become a couple,” an insider said at the time. “They have been close friends for many years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very in love with Courtney, and has been for a long time.”

The couple officially announced their relationship on Instagram in February 2021, and since then the parade of the PDA has not stopped. The founder of Poosh and Barker got engaged in October 2021, and the proposal was filmed for the upcoming Hulu series.

This is the first wedding ceremony for Courtney, who has children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, from ex Scott Disick. Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. The former have children together Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, and the drummer also brings up 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, his former stepdaughter.