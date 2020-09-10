Kris Jenner reveals why KUWTK is coming to an end

The matriarch of the family and member of the program “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kris Jenner revealed the reasons that led them to make this radical decision

The mother of the Kardashians sisters, Kris Jenner revealed the reasons that led them to make the decision to end the broadcast of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and which of her daughters has taken the news in a shocking way.

It was last Tuesday when Kris Jenner released the news that impressed everyone, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” goes off the air and it seems, definitely.

As Kris Jenner herself revealed that for her and some other members of the family, the news has not been very good to digest and they are still struggling to assimilate it.

As revealed by Kim’s mother, Chloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Killye Kardashian, the show that members of her controversial family will star in for several years, which arguably was one of the most watched on television, will come to an end next year , after 20 seasons on the air.

However, such determination would be preceded by a very determining factor

Jenner revealed that the decision was made because it was time, as everyone will focus on their careers and what is to come in the future.

I think number 20 used to sound good until 2020. But number 20 seemed to be the right time. I think so that we can take a minute, breathe and that we can slow down. Not in the professional question, but think about what our next steps will be, “she declared.

However, for Khloé herself, she has had the least the easy way to face this decision, as revealed by the producer, it has not been easy to think about ending a program of so long.

We had to tell the production team yesterday, so we were all crying. But I think Khloe is probably taking it the hardest and she hasn’t stopped crying since we announced it. It has been so sweet and very emotional, ”explained the 64-year-old socialite.

For her part, Kris, although she feels a bit nostalgic, is also grateful for the experiences lived and that now they have the best material “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, which will now serve as a look into the past full of memories, good and bad moments.

We are very grateful for every moment we had and that now this leaves us with the best home movies in the world, ”he joked.

Similarly, the producer shares that this show was a milestone in pop culture and recalled one of the moments when the entire adventure of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” would just begin.

At that time, she says, she asked her entire family before starting the recordings that everyone be honest with the public.

We sat down as a family and I told the children, if we are going to do this we have to show everything. We didn’t have a script and we had never been on television, I think being ourselves was the key and there are so many moments of those

Several of these moments were shared through an interview on the Ryan Secret show by the same American personality who after detailing the moment of the decision, the emotion almost took hold of her.

You’re going to make me cry again. I really haven’t (assimilated it yet). I woke up and was in the gym at 5 with Khloé and Kim, and we sat there and looked at each other and said, “Wow, what a trip.”

On the other hand, she revealed that this led her to reflect that it was the best decision and that day she slept quite calmly, however, this does not mean that talking about the subject again does not awaken all the emotions.

“When we spoke yesterday, I had my wits with me and I thought that I was strong and that we had made the right decision. And today we woke up and I was thinking about the first time that you and I did an on-air interview. And I was very nervous and I was wondering: ‘What am I going to say? Will I sound silly?’ And it took me back to that moment and I was very emotional this morning, “she confessed.



