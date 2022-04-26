Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner ask the court to close the case of Black Tea for the duration of the trial

Amid Blac Chyna’s defamation lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, a famous family is asking the Los Angeles Supreme Court to dismiss the case before it is handed over to the jury.

Michael J. Rhodes, representing the Kardashian-Jenner family in the case, filed new documents claiming that 33-year-old China, real name Angela White, did not provide “any documentary evidence, economic analysis or expert testimony” in the case. court.

“Now that [China] has testified in full and has no additional testimony or evidence to offer regarding her damages, the Defendants respectfully state that the introduction of such an instruction would be an extremely inadequate remedy. …Ms. White’s unconfirmed and wildly speculative claims for damages should not be brought to a jury trial.”

China is seeking $109,635,021 in economic damages and $36,000,000 in compensation for emotional distress from the family, against whom she originally filed a lawsuit in 2017 after the cancellation of her reality show “Rob and China” with Rob Kardashian. The former couple, who have a 5-year-old daughter Dream, ended their tumultuous relationship shortly after the birth of their daughter in November 2016.

Earlier, the court rejected the family’s request to dismiss the case in 2020. The trial subsequently began earlier this month, with 66-year-old Chris and 24-year-old Kylie speaking out in recent days.

“We didn’t show China in the series, we put her in the house… so we could clean it up. Why would we do that?” Momager said on Friday, April 22, claiming that China once put a gun to Rob’s head “a few days” after 41—year-old Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.

China downplayed claims of alleged abuse in her relationship with 35-year-old Rob, telling the court she “was funny” when she held a gun to his head. She also claimed that she was joking when she allegedly threw an iPhone cord around his neck.

“He used the words, ‘She tried to kill me,'” Kylie told the court on Monday, April 25.

The Lip Kit mogul also spoke about her concerns about Rob and Chyna’s romance, which arose due to mutual ex-girlfriend Kylie and Lashed Cosmetics owner Taiga. The CEO of Kylie Cosmetics said that the rapper showed her a 6-inch scar that China allegedly left him with a knife.