Kris Jenner Is Not Pete Davidson’s New Manager, Despite Having Left His Management Company

A new A-List client? Kris Jenner is not running Pete Davidson, I can confirm.

Rumors that the 28-year-old star of “Saturday Night Live” signed a contract with a 66-year-old graduate of the “Kardashian Family” first appeared on Thursday, May 12, when the host of the podcast “Morgan’s Pop Talks” Morgan Page shared reports on TikTok. “Kris Jenner can manage a new famous client,” she says in the video. “When I tell you, I am shocked to the core.” The social media influencer then shared a clip from her podcast in which her guest claims that “our sources say he’s going to join Kris Jenner.”

However, a source close to Mameger denied the reports on Friday, May 13. “Chris is not Pete’s manager,” an insider exclusively told Us. However, numerous sources note that Jenner gave advice to Davidson, but not in an official capacity.

Deadline reported last month that Davidson had parted ways with his management company, Brillstein Entertainment Partners. The comedian’s manager, Tim Sarkes, is considered the executive producer of two Davidson specials: “Pete Davidson: SMD” in 2016 and “Pete Davidson: Live from New York” in 2020.

The New York native has been getting close to Jenner since he started dating Kim Kardashian in October 2021, following the Skims founder’s debut on SNL. “Of course I love relationships, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan to spend a lot of time with them,” Kardashian, 41, said during an ABC News interview with Robin Roberts. last month. “Of course I want to take my time, but I am very happy and very satisfied. And it’s such a good feeling to just be at peace.”

During the special appearance, Jenner gave the relationship her seal of approval, calling Davidson a “great” partner for her daughter. “He’s a really nice guy,” the California native said.

On Sunday, May 8, Jenner announced that Davidson gave her a bouquet of flowers for Mother’s Day. “Thank you #petedavidson!!! I love you,” she wrote in her Instagram story, showing off a bright pink and orange bouquet from a famous teenage actor.

Jenner has been pursuing her children’s careers since the premiere of KUWTK in 2007. “First of all, I think when it’s your child, you do everything that is required of you if you are just a normal person receiving a regular salary,” she told. WSJ. Magazine in April 2021. “So I think I have the advantage of being completely dedicated to the kids and wanting the best for them, really doing my best and spending extra time.”

She continued: “I’m in touch 24/7, which happens all the time. …I feel like a firefighter because I put out fires on some levels every day. I think I’m doing well because they’re my children, and I think I’m qualified enough for many life reasons.”