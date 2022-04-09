Kris Jenner hints that the wedding ceremony of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Las Vegas was filmed: “Make the wait worth it”

Always in step! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding, but Kris Jenner teased that the cameras could be working on this special moment.

“We live up to the expectation,” Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! The news on Thursday, April 7, notes that she “knew” about the ceremony in advance. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

The matriarch also recalled the advice she gave her eldest 42-year-old daughter before celebrating her love with the 46-year-old drummer, saying, “Hey, honey, live your life.”

Among the news, the owner of the chapel, Marty Frierson, told how this special moment came. “They were the first to call and say that a celebrity was coming,” Frierson explained to us. “They made sure we were open and I made them pay online before they arrived because I didn’t know if it was a scam, so they paid online and came.”

Later, the founder of Poosh spoke about the ceremony, clarifying that it was not a legal event. “I found it in a film,” Kardashian signed several photos on Instagram on Wednesday, April 6. “One day in a far, far country (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and some tequila, the queen and her handsome king went to the only open chapel with Elvis and got married (without a license). Practice makes perfect.”

Confirming this event on social networks, Kardashian explained that she does not consider herself “fictitiously married” to a musician. “There was no way to get a marriage license at that hour,” she explained during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Wednesday. “We asked probably five times. “What do we need to do to make this happen?” It was 2 o’clock in the morning, and they were like, “It opens at 8 o’clock.”

The ceremony took place almost six months after Barker asked the reality TV star a question on a beach in Southern California. Followers will see how the duo’s relationship unfolds during the upcoming reality show of the famous Hulu family “The Kardashians”. A brief overview of the clips for the show included footage from the couple’s engagement and their journey to expand their family.