Kris Jenner has posted the promotion of her last episode!

On her Instagram account, Kris Jenner shared a video where she teased the last episode of season 19 of KUWTK, to her subscribers!

A few months ago, Kim Kardashian announced the end of KUWTK. The brand new season will be released in early 2021. In the meantime, her mother, Kris Jenner, wanted to teaser the very last episode of season 19.

This Thursday, November 12, Kris Jenner posted a new video on her Instagram account. At first, fans noticed that Khloé Kardashian was as close as ever to her ex Tristan Thompson.

As a reminder, Kris Jenner’s daughter has spent all of her confinement with the father of her daughter True. For the welfare of the latter, they decided to all stay together. But that’s not all. The basketball player took the opportunity to give information.

Indeed, Tristan Thompson also confided in Khloé Kardashian that he wanted her in her life. As a reminder, the two had decided to separate with her many deceptions. He cheated on the pretty blonde before giving birth.

KRIS JENNER UNVEILS A KUWTK EXTRACT

The second time around, it was Jordyn Wood that he messed up. It remains to be seen whether Kris Jenner’s daughter will fall back into the athlete’s arms. It must be said that she also seems to fall for him. But that’s not all.

During this clip, fans could see that Scott Disick was in turmoil. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex fell back into it. The media reported that he had joined a drug rehabilitation center.

It was during this period that Sofia Richie decided to leave him. Fortunately, Kourtney Kardashian also took care of him. There are other rumors that Kris Jenner’s daughter is in a relationship with him again.

One thing is certain, the last episode promises many twists and turns. We are also eager to learn more. Case to follow!



