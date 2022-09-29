Kris Jenner has a Funny Answer after Kourtney Kardashian Admits to washing dishes “naked”

Many parents have faced difficulties trying to find time for intimacy when the kids are running around the house, and obviously Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are no different. This seems pretty hard to believe, given how notorious Kravis’ public displays of affection are, but in any case, you can imagine that they take full advantage of any time alone they can get. The founder of Poosh confirmed this when she and her husband went alone to her home in Palm Springs, California. She told her mom that she even washed dishes “naked” that day—a confession to which Kris Jenner had quite a violent reaction.

Having celebrated their union with three separate wedding ceremonies in early 2022, Kravis is clearly still in the honeymoon phase (although it could be argued that it started long before they said Yes). During The Kardashians episode “Prada You!” (opens in new tab) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had dinner with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, where the older Kardashian sister boasted about the joys of being able to spend “adult time.” “, as Gamble called it. Courtney told them:

I think it’s true that with so many people in one house, a person will not have the opportunity to often give up clothes, and we know that Kourtney Kardashian is proud of her “female body”, as it should be. Kris Jenner’s reaction wasn’t sympathy or even shock, rather she jokingly made an announcement to her daughter’s neighbors. Check it out below:

The famous mamager pretended to shout at Kourtney Kardashian’s neighbors to go to her daughter’s house before whispering, “She’s naked.”

To be honest, no one can accuse the founder of Lemme of walking around her own house in nature when she has the opportunity. She and Travis Barker joined their families when they became more than friends, and it wouldn’t be surprising if their time alone suffered. Kourtney Kardashian has three children — Mason, Penelope and Rain — from Scott Disick, and Barker has two children — Alabama and Landon — from ex-wife Shanna Moakler, but she remains close with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

The first season of “Kardashian” showed the couple’s efforts to expand the family. They tried IVF in addition to other strategies, including cleansing without sex, eating quail eggs, and, as Kourtney Kardashian said, her doctor instructed her to drink Travis Barker’s sperm four times a week.

Without getting the desired results, in the second season (which seems to have been filmed in February of this year), the couple takes a break from IVF to focus on wedding planning and tries to conceive a child naturally again. We just have to wait and see if these days without clothes will lead to the birth of Barker’s children! New episodes of the Kardashians are available every Thursday for those with a Hulu subscription. Be sure to check out our TV program for 2022 to be aware of all the upcoming fall premieres.