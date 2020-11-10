Kris Jenner celebrates her darling Corey Gamble’s birthday!

Today, Corey Gamble celebrates its 40th anniversary! For the occasion, her darling Kris Jenner shared an adorable post via her Instagram account.

This Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Corey Gamble – the companion of Kris Jenner – celebrates its 40 years! To mark the occasion, the star made a nice statement to him via his social networks.

Kris Jenner is one of the most inspiring business women around to date. Over the years, the famous momager has also been able to build a real empire alongside her family.

She was the one who came up with the idea for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” after the Kim sextape scandal. Facing the camera, North’s grandmother brilliantly put on the show. Just like his daughters.

Ambitious and offbeat, the star’s good humor won over many viewers. Unfortunately for their fans, Kris Jenner and her family have decided to stop filming “KUWTK”.

Now the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan wants to focus on their family life away from the cameras. In any case, their admirers will be able to continue to hear from them via their social networks.

IT’S CRAZY LOVE BETWEEN KRIS JENNER AND COREY GAMBLE!

Kris Jenner’s private life has never ceased to intrigue the tabloids. Married to Robert Kardashian for 12 years then married to Bruce Jenner (Editor’s note: Caitlyn Jenner) until 2013, the star quickly found love with Corey Gamble.

Since 2014, the lovebirds have been inseparable. And they fiercely protect their privacy. However, ex-producer Justin Bieber has – in the past – agreed to make a few appearances on “KUWKT”.

In any case, this Tuesday, November 10, 2020 the darling of Kris Jenner blows his 40th candle in family. Madly in love with her man, the businesswoman sent him an adorable birthday message on the Web.

And the series of photos of their duo has been all the rage on Instagram. The proof in pictures!

“Happy Birthday Corey Gamble. You are such an incredible man and I am so grateful and grateful to God for having put you in my life (…) “, Kris Jenner wrote in her post.

But also: “Thank you for being the best partner, friend, confidant, therapist, counselor, travel star and dance partner, and for always being there for my children and grandchildren. We all adore you. I love you baby ! “.



