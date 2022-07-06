Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian’s daughter dream of playing games and talking about life in a new Amazon ad: “So much fun”

The time of communication of granddaughters and grandmothers! Kris Jenner forced Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, to work, play games and talk about life for a new video ad.

The Kardashian-Jenner Family: Meet the new generation in photos

“Dream and I had so much fun meeting, playing games and drawing together with @amazonglow 🎉💗🎉 Guess who won the Memory Match,” 66—year-old Jenner wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, July 5, along with an Amazon Glow ad.

In the clip, which takes place at “6:56 a.m. somewhere in California,” Mamager jumps into his third meeting of the day — a video call with his 5-year-old granddaughter. “Hello, Dream! Thank you so much for pinching me this morning,” Jenner coos.

After Dream offers to hold a memory match, the graduate of the group Keeping Up With Kardashians responds: “Actually, I have a great memory. I remember the names of all my children and almost all my grandchildren.” She also shares some pearls of wisdom with her granddaughter.

“Life is a game, and I’ve learned a few lessons along the way,” Jenner shares in the ad. “Firstly, always look at the world through rose-colored glasses.” Dream follows the advice of a reality TV star by wearing a pair of pink sunglasses in the shape of a star. “Tres chic, Dreamy,” Grandma says approvingly.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna: chronology of their relationship

The announcement comes just months after a jury sided with the businesswoman and her daughters in a libel and breach of contract lawsuit filed by Dream’s mother, Black Tea. The 34-year-old model first sued the Kardashian family in 2017 after the cancellation of her and Kardashian’s ex-fiance’s reality show “Rob and China.” On May 2, the judge closed the case, and China was not awarded compensation.

“I am so grateful that the jury will finally hear what really happened behind closed doors—the lies that were told and the damage that was done,” the model tweeted in April. “At the end of the trial, I will be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong done to me. And I hope that in life they will be able to stand up for themselves when it also matters.” Chyna also has a 9-year-old son, King, from rapper Tyga.

Jenner testified against her son’s ex-fiancee in court, claiming that the Washington, D.C. native threatened to kill Kylie Jenner. In May, China’s lawyer Lynn Ciani told the Associated Press that her client plans to appeal the defamation verdict.

The biggest Kardashian-Jenners Legal Battles in recent years

In addition to Dream, Jenner is also the grandmother of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children from ex Scott Disick (Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7), Kim Kardashian’s four children from ex-husband Kanye West (North, 9, Saint, 6). , Chicago, 4 years old, and Psalm, 3 years old), Khloe Kardashian’s daughter from ex Tristan Thompson (True, 4 years old) and Kylie’s two children from partner Travis Scott (Stormy, 4 years old, and 2-year-old son, whose name was not disclosed). public after it was changed from Wolf).