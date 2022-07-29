Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner look incredibly glamorous as they embrace the viral Tik Tok trend

Name the best duo! Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner debuted perhaps their most glamorous looks to date.

The famous 66-year-old mamager posted a video via TikTok on Thursday, July 28, in which she and the 24-year-old beauty mogul take on the viral TikTok trend, in which people say, “I’m sorry that not everyone fits into a bad bitch. genre. It’s a genre. Not everyone fits into the list.”

In the clip, the duo looks like twins, wearing dark sunglasses and with sleek old Hollywood hairstyles. Kris styled her signature pixie in a gel-like side part while Kylie rocked retro curls. The co-founder of Safely complemented the look with earrings with pendants and a black silk dress with a high collar. For her part, Kylie stunned in a bejeweled bustier top and sheer ballroom gloves. The two of them painted their lips with matte pink lipstick.

“Chris’s collection, round two? ;),” the author of “In the Kitchen with Chris” signed the video, hinting at another collaboration with her daughter’s cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie launched the Kris Jenner x Kylie Cosmetics collection in 2018. The launch included a warm eyeshadow palette consisting of shimmering shades of blush.

In addition to Kris, the graduate of Life of Kylie has released collections with her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Most recently, she presented a lip kit with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolau.

A young businesswoman launched the label in 2014. In 2019, she sold 51 percent of her brand to Coty Inc., and then made it pure and vegan.

When she’s not expanding her beauty empire, Kylie is focused on her mother’s life. She has a 4-year-old daughter Stormy and a 5-month-old son (whose name has not yet been disclosed) from rapper Travis Scott.

The couple recently infuriated fans when she seemed to hint at baby #3. The Kardashian star complimented her 31-year-old longtime boyfriend on July 24 after he shared a photo of himself on Instagram in New York. “I got to New York in a minute,” the rapper signed his post “Anecdote”, to which Kylie commented: “😛🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻”.

“MY GOD??” one social media user asked, while another wrote: “The third child will be born.” More and more subscribers asked the reality TV star questions about the fact that she might be pregnant, while others pushed her to reveal the name of her second child before welcoming another one.