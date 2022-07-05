Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble sent followers to Travis Barker after he was discharged from the hospital

On the mend. Travis Barker was apparently discharged from the hospital after his health hit the headlines.

The 46-year-old musician, who was struggling with “severe, life-threatening pancreatitis,” on Monday, July 4, shared pictures outside the hospital, which show that the mother of Kourtney Kardashian’s wife, Kris Jenner, and boyfriend Corey Gamble sent him flowers. .

“Dear Travis, get well soon!!!! We love you, Chris and Corey xoxo,” the card read next to a bouquet of oranges.

Later, Barker posted photos of the vintage car and the beach. Earlier, he spoke about his condition on Saturday, July 2.

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling fine. But after lunch I started having excruciating pains, and since then I have been hospitalized. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, which is usually dealt with by specialists, which, unfortunately, damaged the critical drainage tube of the pancreas. This led to severe, life—threatening pancreatitis,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am very, very grateful that thanks to intensive treatment, I am much better now.”

Kardashian, for her part, thanked God “for healing my husband” and the medical team at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center “for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.” She added: “Oh, what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything, and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.”

Us Weekly confirmed on June 28 that the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The exact details of his health problems were not known at the time, but the musician was photographed with Kardashian next to him on the way to the hospital.

A few hours earlier, Barker raised eyebrows by tweeting: “God save me.” Although this is the title of a song he wrote with his buddy Machine Gun Kelly, the cryptic message caused concern among fans.

The daughter of a native of California, Alabama Barker, quickly turned to social networks with a request for good wishes. “Please send your prayers,” the 16—year-old girl wrote on Instagram during her father’s hospitalization.

Alabama is one of Travis’ two children with ex—wife Shanna Moakler. The former couple also have a son together, Landon Barker, 18, who was performing with 32-year-old Kelly at Madison Square Garden in New York when Travis was rushed for treatment.

We confirmed the duo’s romance in January 2021, and the Meet the Barkers alum made an offer in October. After attending the 2022 Grammy Awards in April, the couple held a wedding ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas. The vows were not binding because the couple had not received a marriage license at the time. A month later, they exchanged vows at a California courthouse and during a lavish celebration in Portofino, Italy.

On the eve of his recent hospitalization, the artist “All the Little Things” has experienced several ups and downs with his health. In particular, he was on a plane in which four people died in 2008, and he was left with third-degree burns covering 65 percent of his body. Although he avoided flying for many years after the accident, Travis paid tribute to the Kardashian star for helping him feel safe on planes again.

“I made a deal with her that she just said to me, ‘I’d like to travel so much with you.’ I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,” he told Nylon in September 2021. “And I said:”Well, when the day comes when you want to fly, I tell you that I will do it with you. I would do anything to you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.” So she did. …I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s like I’ve never dreamed, I’ve never even thought about flying again.”