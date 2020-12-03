Kratos going Fortnite; will be a playable character

The protagonist of the God of War saga will be a playable character in the game of Epic Games. PlayStation Studios joins Fortnite Season 5.

Kratos is coming to Fortnite: Chapter 2 – Season 5. After breaking viewer records during the Galactus Event and kicking off season five with surprises like The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda as characters, Epic Games saved an announcement unexpected more up his sleeve, this time only on PlayStation consoles: Kratos joins the hunt.

God and Son; Kratos joins Fortnite Season 5

The signs began at 8:00 p.m. this Wednesday, at which time the official PlayStation channels issued an enigmatic message on Twitter: “Description of the objective: God and Son,” says the tweet from the official account of PlayStation Spain, with the hashtag # FortniteSeason5. That mention refers to Kratos and Atreus, father and son.

Only five minutes later, Hypex, a user used to forward information Fortnite: Battle Royale coming directly from the code of the game, expanding the information not only confirming that it is Kratos whom Sony refers in its audio transmission, but provides an image obtained by datamining tools. It is expected that the announcement will be formalized in the next few hours.

The three-dimensional modeling is based on the older version of Kratos in God of War (2018, PS4), so it remains to be seen if among his playable mechanics is also the characteristic ax and other weapons of his own to attack melee and from the distance.

Fortnite Season 5: guide to all missions

