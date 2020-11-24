Kraken Donates $ 150,000 To Support Bitcoin Development

A new nonprofit aims to fund and support the open source development of the Bitcoin protocol. Brink, a new independent nonprofit, will seek to fund and support open source Bitcoin protocol development.

The company received a $ 150,000 donation from cryptocurrency exchange Kraken for next-generation Bitcoin developers. The Brink team used the following statements in a tweet:

“We will give grants to independent developers so they can spend 100% of their time improving and strengthening Bitcoin.”

The company will also have a scholarship program that allows scholars to learn how to contribute to open source projects for a year.

“Bitcoin’s value is based on its security and stability. “Everything we build on Bitcoin depends on the basic protocol and the very robust reference application”, Brick team stated that a critical error in the protocol or application has the potential to collapse the entire Bitcoin economy.



