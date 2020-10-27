Kraken CEO lashes out at DeFi projects

Jesse Powell, CEO of Kraken, one of the major crypto exchanges, said, “Don’t expect B ** to have your DeFi projects and scams acknowledged by people and the exchanges to save you after it goes bankrupt.” said.

Jesse Powell, CEO of the US-based Kraken, one of the world’s largest stock exchanges, hit the ground with decentralized finance after the $ 24 million Harvest Finance incident on Monday.

Powell, in his assessment on Twitter today, stated that he would oppose the reckless and rapid emergence of DeFi projects and the exclusion of costs as if they were not at all, and that he would not accept this:

“Don’t expect B ** to have your DeFi projects and scams acknowledged by people and the exchanges to save you after your bankruptcy. Users, please invest in audits, insurance and do your own research ”

As will be remembered, some DeFi projects have recently crashed due to exit fraud or management failure, and some due to controversial code checks or being opened to users’ investment with incorrect code. As an example, by the end of September, the game protocol Eminence Finance lost its funds after a $ 15 million hack attack and the project was still in the testing phase.

Also in September, the price of the token saw a 73 percent drop, with Chef Nomi, the anonymous developer who was one of the creators of the project at SushiSwap, leaving the development fund. Chef Nomi soon apologized to his injured users for his move and restored $ 14 million worth of Ethereum to the project pool.

Powell tried to reflect how dangerous it is to put money into projects launched and managed by unknown people. In the DeFi lending protocol bZx, a user also earned $ 8 million worth of cryptocurrencies due to an error in the code.

Money continues to rain on DeFi

Despite all this, money continues to pour into the DeFi sector. As of October 25, the value locked to DeFi projects reached $ 12.45 billion. According to the data in DeFi Pulse, this number decreased by $ 1.5 billion after the Harvest Finance incident on Monday.

Regarding the issue, it is not clear why Powell was talking about the possibility that exchanges would have to save DeFi projects.



