Kraken Announces Acquisition of Staking Platform Staked

According to CoinMarketCap data, Kraken, the fourth largest cryptocurrency exchange globally in terms of trading volume, announced that it has acquired the staking company Staked.

Kraken Acquires Staked

“We are excited to add Staked to our portfolio of returns products that are attracting great interest from the growing investor population,” said Jesse Powell, Kraken CEO. In the said announcement, no explanation was made about the cost of the acquisition.

Founded in 2018, Staked was one of the first companies to focus on staking, even before high-volume global cryptocurrency exchanges began offering similar services in 2019.

Staking Trend

The staking service, which allows users to lock their digital assets through various platforms for a predetermined time period, and to obtain digital assets at certain rates, has gained great popularity with the global crypto currency exchanges starting to provide these services. Cryptocurrency exchanges with high transaction volume, especially Binance and Coinbase, started to add these services to their platforms in the process.

In this context, Kraken also introduced Tezos Staking in December 2019. Kraken has started to support various cryptocurrencies over time, mainly Algorand (ALGO), Polkadot (DOT), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL). Finally, Kraken has taken an important step towards expanding these services by acquiring Staked, one of the oldest staking platforms.