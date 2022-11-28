Kraftwerk Announced Concerts in Ireland in 2023 in The Days After Glastonbury

Kraftwerk have announced two shows in Ireland next summer. Find out the details and buy tickets below.

The pioneers of electronic music will play at King John’s Castle in Limerick on June 28, and on June 29 at Trinity College Dublin as part of the Trinity Summer Series.

Tickets for general sale will go on sale here at 9:00 GMT on Friday, December 2.

The recently announced concerts in Ireland are just two of four concerts scheduled by Kraftwerk for 2023, in addition to concerts in Italy in Florence on July 7 and in Genoa on July 8.

The current tour dates fall shortly after Glastonbury Festival 2023, which runs from 21 to 25 June, which increases the likelihood that Kraftwerk will appear in the line-up next year.

Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora recently teased the “possibility” that the band will play at Glastonbury 2023, while Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Harry Styles are among the other rumored headliners of the festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The acts have not been confirmed yet.

This year Kraftwerk performed at a number of festivals, including MEO Kalorama and Field Day 2022.

Reviewing the scene in London’s Victoria Park, NME wrote: “Most of today’s celebrations would not have been possible without the co-headliners of Kraftwerk, whose relentless innovation has practically invented most of the music and rhythms circulating on the site.

“The fact that 50 years after their formation and almost two decades since their last recording, the 2003 Tour De France, they are still at the top of the headlines is a testament to their legacy and respect on stage.

“The relevance of “The Model” and “Computer Love”, two of the most brilliant pop songs ever heard, has not escaped the attention of the public, consisting of representatives of several generations.”