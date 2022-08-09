Krafton will demonstrate the Callisto protocol and the new IP from Subnautica Dev at Gamescom

Gamescom is just around the corner, and fortunately, Dead Space fans won’t have to wait long to learn more about its spiritual successor The Callisto Protocol, the new Krafton horror game from Striking Distance Studios. Additional information about the long-awaited event and what to expect continues to be published, and Crafton will announce a few more surprises at Gamescom.

Gamescom is an annual video game fair held in Germany and has recently been hyped by Jeff Cayley’s high—profile announcements. Gamescom gives publishers and studios the opportunity to share upcoming video games with the public, such as Krafton, the South Korean video game company responsible for hosting studios that, in particular, created PUBG and Subnautica.

Krafton announced that its presence at Gamescom will be managed by independent studios Striking Distance, whose team is headed by the experienced creator of Dead Space Glen Schofield, and Unknown Worlds, the studio that created the Subnautica series. On August 23 at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Charlie Cleveland, co-founder of Unknown Worlds and director of the game, will officially unveil a brand new intellectual property that has been described as having an innovative turn-based gameplay in a sci-fi world. That same evening, Glen Schofield will take the stage to show more of The Callisto Protocol, a highly anticipated survival horror game inspired by Dead Space.

The Striking Distance Studios will be equipped with a booth where players will have the opportunity to take part in the so-called experience of scanning bioprocess prisoners of the Callisto protocol. This is described as a special photo opportunity that will give fans a glimpse of the horrors that await them in the game when it is released on December 2, 2022. Kafton will also have a special booth for Unknown Worlds at Gamescom, where fans will be present. the first one to play his new game.

August 23 will be an important day for Unknown Worlds and Striking Distance game studios. The new IP from the creators of Subnautica is sure to arouse the interest of fans, and The Callisto Protocol is preparing for a big release for the festive season. Comparisons with Dead Space were a big topic of discussion for The Callisto Protocol, as Striking Distance stated that it would be more terrible and bloody than its predecessor. As a result, the anticipation of what this Gamescom photo event might be is becoming more and more exciting as fans wait to see what Krafton has prepared for them.

The Gamescom event will start on August 24 and end on August 28.