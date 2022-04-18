Kourtney Kardashian’s family walks down Memory Lane for her 43rd birthday: Kim, Khloe and others share tribute

Woman of the hour! Kourtney Kardashian received messages of love and support from her family when she turned 43 on Monday, April 18.

Kim Kardashian admired her older sister in a sweet tribute on Instagram, writing: “Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!”

The founder of Poosh, who is the eldest of four children of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, responded with her own positive message.

“I love you so much!” Courtney commented on the photos in a blue swimsuit. “We continue to grow, develop and learn together! 🙏🏼 🙏🏼 ❤️ 💙 💙 ».

The 41-year-old Skims founder also shared a series of snaps of some of her favorite memories of Courtney over the years via her Instagram story. In the photos, the sisters were in identical overalls as children, rode the bus together as teenagers, as well as photos in bikinis from a recent vacation.

On Monday, Khloe Kardashian embarked on a journey of memories, posting her tribute on social media, selecting images from the couple’s “epic” trip in 2005 to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Happy birthday, Court! 🤸🏼‍♀️ 🤸🏼‍♀️ Happy birthday, one of the loves of my life!” wrote the 37—year-old reality TV star.

The Good American co-founder noted that she had “never” seen her older sister “so happy,” apparently referring to Courtney’s relationship with fiance Travis Barker.

“Your happiness gets to the point where other people start smiling stupidly just because they feel this incredible energy radiating from you,” Chloe added. “It looks great on you, boo. Pour it into a bottle and never stop drinking your love potion.

Courtney, who got engaged to the 46-year-old drummer in October 2021, joked about the photos that Chloe decided to post before talking about their relationship.

“Shots of tequila poured down my throat, and then my head was shaking…. Ah, I am so happy that I have lived 38 years with you next to me!” she commented.

66-year-old mom Courtney took advantage of the trend of retrospective photos, paying tribute to her firstborn on Monday.

“I am so proud of the woman you are, and I thank God every single day that he chose me as your mom,” Jenner wrote on Instagram along with pictures of Courtney in the image of a ballerina and in a school uniform. “I am so happy and grateful that I am on this journey through life with you, and I love you more than I can ever explain… you are my heart ❤️ Happy Birthday, sweet girl 🙏 ❤️ 🎂 🎈 🥳”.

Scroll down to see how Courtney’s family showed their love on her special day:

Kim Kardashian

“Every year around the sun with you, I study, grow and develop thanks to you!” — wrote the founder of KKW Beauty on Instagram. “Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart, even if no one else understands me. They’re just not on our growth path, lol, happy birthday, @kourtneykardash!”

Khloe Kardashian

“Every year I like to confess my love to you. Every year I make sure to remind you how special you are to me. You are my best friend, my soul mate, my everything,” the author of Strong Looks Better Naked wrote on her Instagram. “Words don’t reflect our connection. If you know us than [so in the original], you know our relationship. You know how much I love and adore you. How much I look at you. You know how happy I am to see you the way you are today.”

She added: “Court, I pray that this birthday will be one of your best days. You taught me that life only gets better if you let it. You have taught me to live life to the fullest and behave as if no one is watching. According to the wise words of the birthday girl: “My atmosphere now is just life.” Never stop, baby!”

Kris Jenner

“Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @kourtneykardash!!! You are my firstborn, a little angel and my special best friend from the moment of your birth,” mamager wrote on social networks, sharing old photos of her eldest child. “You are such a wonderful daughter, mother, sister, cousin, aunt and fiancee!!!!!!”

Kendall Jenner

The 26-year-old model shared a flashback photo of herself spending time with Courtney as a child through her Instagram story. “Happy birthday, @kourtneykardash 💛 💛 💛 ,” Kendall captioned the cute picture.

Rob Kardashian

The 35-year-old George Arthur designer posted a funny video of a man singing a rendition of “Happy Birthday” via his Instagram story in honor of Courtney’s special day. Rob added some blue heart emojis and a confetti emoji for his sister.