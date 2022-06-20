Kourtney Kardashian’s children give cards to Travis Barker on Father’s Day: “You make my mom happy”

So cute! In honor of Father’s Day, Travis Barker showed the gifts he received from foster children.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are friends with each other’s children

The 46-year-old musician took to social media on Sunday, June 19 to share a postcard he received from his wife’s daughter Kourtney Kardashian. “You’re so sweet and kind. You’re so adorable. You are a beast [SIC]. You are the best [SIC] drummer. You make my mom happy! Happy Father’s Day. I love Penelope,” wrote 9—year-old Barker.

Penelope’s younger brother, 7-year-old Rain, also made a postcard for the drummer, which read: “Dear Travis, happy Father’s Day.” He added a drawing of two figures holding hands to his gift to Barker.

Kardashian, 43, also shares son Mason, 12, with ex Scott Disick. The band member Blink-182, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the father of 23-year-old Atiana, whom 47-year-old Moakler shares with former Oscar De La Hoya.

Flowers! Hugs! How the Kardashian-Jenners celebrated Father’s Day

Fans saw the dynamic between the blended family during the first season of The Kardashians. “I think the more children, the better. It’s like loving more people. I am very close to Travis’ children and I love them. It’s beautiful,” Kardashian explained during the May episode. “Travis is really a wonderful father. That’s one of the reasons why I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think because we all know each other, it’s easier for us to mix our families. That’s all I could ever wish for.”

The founder of Poosh, who got engaged to Barker in October 2021 after a year of dating, also spoke honestly about the problems associated with uniting their separate families. After her children were not present at Barker’s proposal, the reality TV star said that her children took it the hardest.

“I think it’s a big change for [Penelope],” Kardashian said on the Hulu reality show in May after her daughter started crying because she wasn’t at the engagement. “Even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t understand what that means. Like, is this taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means.”

Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship

During the episode, the California native also admitted that she disagreed with her mother Kris Jenner’s decision not to take her children with her. “I really want my children to be here. I think it would make them feel more involved in the decision and part of the surprise,” Kardashian added before getting emotional. “I know my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn’t the best one for her.”

Behind the scenes, Kardashian and Barker celebrated their love solo at a rehearsal ceremony in Las Vegas a month before. Us Weekly confirmed that the couple were legally married after visiting the Santa Barbara courthouse in May. Later that month, Kardashian and Barker exchanged vows at another wedding in Portofino, Italy, attended by their family and friends.