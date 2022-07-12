Kourtney Kardashian wrote a sweet birthday gift to her daughter Penelope: “She makes me so proud”

Mom’s moment. Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her daughter Penelope’s 10th birthday and talked about their sweet connection in a new post.

“I feel so lucky to be this little lady’s mom,” the Kardashian star wrote on Monday, July 11, with numerous photos from Penelope’s birthday party. “She makes me so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th birthday, my Penelope, filled with identical pajamas, fluffy slippers, sleeping together in inflatable hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow splashes.”

The celebration, which originally took place on Thursday, July 7, boasted festive souvenirs and decor worthy of a princess. “My daughter turns 10 tomorrow!!!” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram stories before the event along with a photo of pink balloons in the shape of pink hearts. Later, the reality TV star shared a look at healthy snacks, a water slide and inflatable pink heart-shaped pools in which guests rested while watching “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

The founder of Poosh shares Penelope, 12-year-old Mason and 7-year-old Rain with ex Scott Disick, with whom she has been dating every now and then since 2006. Scott, 39, for his part, also spent some time with his daughter before her. holiday. “My everything,” the graduate of Keeping Up with the Kardashians signed a photo via Instagram Story of Penelope — or “P” as she is affectionately called — sleeping on it.

The Hulu star and Disick struggled to raise children together, moving on to new partners. Kardashian recently married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker at an intimate Italian wedding on May 22.

Fans also got a glimpse of how the newlyweds have a special bond with their blended family, as the musician also has a son, Landon, 18, and a daughter, Alabama, 16, from ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the father of 23-year-old Atiana, whom 47-year-old Moakler shares with former Oscar De La Hoya.

“I looked at him with my daughter and how amazing he is with her. The way he talks to her is special. Travis and I talk about the future all the time,” Kardashian explained on her family’s April reality show. “The second we fell in love, I think we realized how different it was from everything that each of us had before. So I think we absolutely see the future together.”

In another episode ​​​​Kardashian told how she and Barker managed to get their mixed brood to work. “I think the more children, the better. It’s like loving more people. I am very close to Travis’ children and I love them. It’s beautiful,” she explained to the cameras on the May episode. “Travis is really a wonderful father. That’s one of the reasons why I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think because we all know each other, it’s easier for us to mix our families. That’s all I could ever wish for.”

Disick, for his part, recently dated model Rebecca Donaldson. In June, we confirmed that the duo had announced their separation, and a source noted that they “have never been serious.”