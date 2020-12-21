Kourtney Kardashian will pay homage to the movie Romy!

Kourtney Kardashian is causing a sensation on Instagram as “Romy and Michelle” with her friend Véronique Vicari Barnes!

Kourtney Kardashian has once again put everyone in agreement with her look on Instagram. With her friend Véronique Vicari Barnes, the social media star pays tribute to the film Romy and Michelle!

With over 100 million Instagram followers, Kourtney Kardashian emerges as one of the platform’s most popular stars.

With her sisters, the very famous American businesswoman rules the social network. And she does not intend to give up her place anytime soon.

Every day, she then feeds her account of unpublished photos and always sexier than the others. Something to delight his fans.

In fact, Kourtney Kardashian has just reoffended with a whole new set of shots. And they send very heavy!

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND HER FRIEND THOUGHT FOR ROMY AND MICHELLE!

With her great friend Véronique Vicari Barnes, the star of social networks then appears sexier than ever in her ultra hot outfit.

You will no doubt have understood it, the 2 women therefore refer to the characters of the film Romy and Michelle. And it is very well done!

Seduced by the clichés, Internet users then reacted en masse to their idol’s post. It must be said that the photos are sublime, as are the outfits.

So this is one more card for Kourtney Kardashian, but also for her great friend. Nothing seems to be able to stop them!

So we’ll let you take a look at Kim’s sister’s Instagram profile. There is no shortage of publications!



