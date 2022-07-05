Kourtney Kardashian was accused of contradicting posts from July 4

Kourtney Kardashian has been criticized for her posts from July 4, as fans believe that The Kardashians star contradicts herself. Over the weekend, the Car-Jenners were divided about their position on July 4th. Kim Kardashian shared a story in which she claimed that she would not celebrate the holiday due to the recent rejection of the Roe v. Wade case. However, her younger sister Kendall Jenner happily celebrated Independence Day at a party in the Hamptons. The star spent the holiday weekend with her boyfriend Devin Booker amid rumors that she broke up with the NBA player. A video taken at the party shows the two holding hands while watching a display of sparklers.

In the past, the Car-Jenners had lavish parties on July 4th, and their backyards were decorated with red, white and blue. However, this year they were less patriotic. In recent years, many Americans have felt less inspired to celebrate the holiday due to some political events that have occurred. In 2020, July 4th fell a little more than a month after George Floyd was killed by former policeman Derek Chauvin, and for many people celebrating freedom seemed inappropriate. The same thing happened this year, as the holiday fell just a few weeks after the Supreme Court deprived Americans of the right to an abortion.

Courtney seemed to be on the side of Americans skipping Independence Day, but fans caught her contradicting herself in her Instagram story. Reddit user L_Awasneverthesame posted Kourtney’s story in which she shared the same post as Kim, claiming that July 4th was canceled due to a lack of independence for women. They then shared another post from Courtney where she shared a Poosh story on Instagram promoting their July 4th sale. Fans didn’t seem surprised, but still called the reality star controversial posts.

“To hell with July 4th… here’s my July 4th sale,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Money is a motive, they don’t care about anything else.” Other fans believed that the family was really celebrating the holiday, but refrained from posting on social networks so as not to get a negative reaction. Fans mentioned that in 2020, when some Americans missed the holiday due to blatant racism in the country and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson secretly hosted a July 4th party at his home. One fan said that many others were thinking about Courtney, calling her a “walking contradiction.”

Of course, it’s frustrating to see a star pretending to stand up for what she believes in, only to change her position after a few Instagram Story posts. It’s understandable why fans are so upset about the family reality show. Many people suffer daily because of the laws in America, and some fans consider it disrespectful that the Car-Jenners oppose harmful policies only when it benefits them. Fans have every right to berate the Kardashian star for her deaf follow-up post, and hopefully the negative reaction will make her achieve more success next year.