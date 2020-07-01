Kourtney Kardashian wants to lose two kilos

Kourtney Kardashian wants to shed those extra pounds! With perfect styled snapshots on the web, she repeatedly proves that Kim Kardashian’s oldest sister cares about her appearance. After fans recently rumored that Kourt was pregnant again, she made it clear: she just gained a little!

Although she still thought at the time that she would love her extra kilos , she now seems to think differently: The 41-year-old wants to slim down – a good two kilos.

In the latest video on her YouTube channel Poosh , the triple mother revealed that she had gained weight during self-isolation and would like to lose weight. The Keeping up with the Kardashians Beauty has apparently already implemented this plan , as she explained: “I do interval fasting , so I won’t eat until eleven o’clock.” This form of diet is said to boost metabolism and help you lose weight.

Kourtney said that she is very mindful of healthy eating and environmentally friendly products. However, this was not always the case. Years ago, when she lived with her sister Khloe Kardashian (36), her fridge was full of fast food. However, she has only been conscious of sustainability since the birth of her son Mason.



