Kourtney Kardashian wants to copy Gamble’s splits!

This Thursday, November 12, 2020, Kourtney Kardashian amazed her millions of followers by posting a photo of her in the middle of a gym session! Indeed, in the shot in question, the quad was training to make a big gap!

A post the brunette beauty captioned: “Training to be like Corey Gamble. One thing is certain, the eldest of the Kardashian clan is not far from pulling off this famous split!

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN UNVEILS PHOTO OF HER WITH BROTHER ROB

Yesterday, the beautiful Kourtney Kardashian was in a nostalgic mood! Indeed, the mother has posted an old snapshot of her with her little brother, Rob Kardashian!

A photo on which we can see the younger brother of the young woman consulting her BlackBerry! Thus, the young woman captioned her post as follows: “Hi Rob, do you miss BBM? ”

Obviously, many Internet users have commented on the publication of Kourtney Kardashian!

“Too beautiful in this picture Kourtney, you haven’t changed! »« But Blackberry, the golden age! Back then everyone had a BlackBerry, it was really like Apple! “We can thus read on the social network of the influencer!

Nostalgic and benevolent comments that will therefore please Kim Kardashian’s big sister!



