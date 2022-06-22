Kourtney Kardashian talks about the frightening story of her children’s Internet search: “I know exactly who this child is”

Kourtney Kardashian

You can’t sneak past her. One of Kourtney Kardashian’s children borrowed her laptop for a risky Internet search — and was caught in the act.

“They’re looking for things on my computer,” the 43—year-old founder of Poosh wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday, June 21, along with a photo of what she found after one of her children requested the term “the scariest photo in the world.” Among the results were pictures of Annabelle, the haunted dolls from the “Spell” franchise and the demonic nun from the same series.

The Keeping Up With Kardashians alum didn’t specify which of her children was responsible for the search, but she had a good idea of the culprit. “I know exactly what kind of child this is,” she wrote.

Hulu has sons Mason, 12, and Rain, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she dated every now and then from 2006 to 2015. She is also a stepmother to the children of Travis Barker’s husband, Landon. 18-year-old Alabama, 16-year-old Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Earlier this week, 46-year-old drummer Blink-182 showed fans the adorable postcards that his adopted children gave him for Father’s Day. “You are so sweet and kind,” Penelope wrote. “You’re so adorable. You are a beast [so in the original]. You are the best [so in the original] drummer. You make my mom happy!”

Rain also made a postcard for the musician, drawing two figures holding hands. “Dear Travis, Happy Father’s Day,” the kid wrote.

The reality TV star and the “Meet the Barkers” alum are also trying to have a baby together, which they documented during season 1 of the Kardashians.

“Travis and I want to have a baby, and that’s why my doctor took us on the IVF path,” the former E! the personality explained in the April 21 episode. “Like, it wasn’t the most amazing experience.”

Kardashian went on to tell her mom Kris Jenner that some of her medications led her “literally to menopause.” In later episodes, the healthy lifestyle guru and founder of Box Car Racer tried other fertility-boosting methods, including “panchakarma cleansing,” banning sex, caffeine, and exercise.

“Travis fully supports her every step of the way,” an insider told Us Weekly in April about the couple’s conception journey. “She feels that she has almost reached the age limit for having children, so this is almost her last chance. They are praying for a miracle.”