Kourtney Kardashian “supports” Khloe Kardashian’s decision to raise another child with Tristan Thompson

Standing next to my sister. Kourtney Kardashian is thrilled with Khloe Kardashian ahead of the birth of her second child with ex Tristan Thompson, despite the ongoing NBA player drama.

Tristan Thompson’s Drama through the Years: Chronology

“Courtney is very happy for Chloe,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively about the 43—year-old founder of Poosh’s reaction to the news about her younger sister’s baby. “Chloe has long wanted to give Tru a brother or sister, so Courtney has just supported her decision to go through a surrogate mother and raise a child with Tristan’s help. She will be there 100 percent.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that 38-year-old Chloe is expecting her second child, a boy, from 31-year-old Thompson via a gestational carrier. The couple also have a 4-year-old daughter, Tru, and the Chicago Bulls player has a 5-year-old son, Prince, from Jordan Craig and 7-month-old Theo from Marali Nichols.

“We can confirm that Tru will have a brother or sister conceived in November. Chloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing,” a representative of the Good American co—founder told us on July 13. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family: Getting to know the next generation

The former couple began planning to expand their family before news broke that Nichols had sued Thompson over alimony, claiming she became pregnant after an affair with him in March 2021 while he was still dating Chloe. We confirmed that the fitness model gave birth to her son Theo in December 2021, and the Canadian native confirmed that he was the father of the child a month later.

Khloe admitted she was stunned by the news during an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians last month, adding that she found out about Thompson’s infidelity to “the rest of the world.”

“It would be polite not to do that. But okay, if you do, you’re not even going to hit me with a heads-up in front of the rest of the world? It’s just an extra slap in the face,” she told the cameras. “It’s humiliating. I’m confused. I would rather be alone than among people.”

The athlete’s ongoing alimony drama has also complicated his relationship with the Kardashian Family alum. “Chloe and Tristan are raising kids together, but don’t talk [outside] about co—parenting, it’s the only communication they have,” a second source told us earlier this month. “Tristan realized that he’s a parent figure for Tru and the newborn [and] that’s all he is for Chloe right now.”

The family of the author of the book “Strong looks better naked” also broke off relations with Thompson after his infidelity and paternity scandal. “[Chloe’s sisters] fully support each other and are always there for Chloe,” an insider told us on Wednesday, July 20. “They will certainly be there to support her and the baby.”

Khloe Kardashian talked about cheating on the background of the scandal with Tristan’s infidelity

The source continued: “As for Tristan, most of them distanced themselves from him, especially after they found out that he was expecting a child from Marali.”