Kourtney Kardashian is now enjoying life as she plunged into marital bliss with rock star Travis Barker. Although the two have been in love with each other since becoming Instagram officials in 2021 and getting married in 2022, they haven’t shied away from discussing their personal obstacles. The biggest was their IVF journey, during which the famous couple tried to conceive a child. The two have since put an end to those efforts, and Kardashian is working to restore her energy. Well, it looks like everything is “finally back,” judging by the impressive workout video she shared.

The founder of Poosh, as a rule, tried to stay in shape, but it seems that she redoubled her efforts after practicing IVF. This weekend, the star posted a video in her Instagram stories in which she did boxing squats. She also included a brief caption in the post that reads: “Morning with @donamatrixtraining almost a year after the last IVF attempt, the energy is finally back.” Take a look at her daily routine in the picture below:

And I thought that Khloe Kardashian was the only one of the famous sisters who worked hard in the gym. Kudos to Courtney for doing everything she could to get back to her former self. One would think that it wasn’t exactly easy, given that she’s a busy person, and it might just be hard to get herself to work in general.

Last year, Kourtney Kardashian seriously thought about trying to get pregnant in her 40s. The “Kardashian Family” star called the conception process a “beautiful thing,” but admitted that it can be difficult for women of her age. Chloe, who was present during this conversation and experienced the ups and downs during pregnancy, signed the contract and called the process “emotional.”

Attempts to get pregnant by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were covered in detail during the series “Kardashian” (which can be broadcast on a Hulu subscription). The series became incredibly personal when it came to showcasing the options offered by the couple to increase their chances of having a baby. In one episode, it was even suggested that Kardashian drank Barker’s sperm to improve thyroid levels. Another pregnancy pattern involved consuming quail eggs (which probably seems a lot more appetizing than the previous suggestion). Some criticized the couple’s decision to talk so openly about the situation, which prompted Barker to reject NSFW’s response to skeptics.

Although it seems that the mother of three would like to welcome another baby, it is more than obvious that she is moving forward and is not living hypothetically. I expect to see even more of these cool workout clips over time, and here’s to her further progress over time.

You will be able to see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their relatives when The Kardashians release their third season in the 2023 TV program.